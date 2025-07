This “journalist” just cannot work out the obvious! She just keeps babbling about the need for government and laws!

If government and its laws -selections, voting etc are the solution then why such problem exist and keep persisting and continuing to this very moment unabated at the first place?

These kind of “talking heads” have become part of the problem. Not part of the solution!

Fool me once! Fool me twice! Fool me all my life! I love you and need you -and in my eyes you have never lied!

No! It’s all conspiracy theory! Only God has the power to make rain, wind, flood, plagues…and babies!