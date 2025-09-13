What a bunch of hypocrites and cowards! What a cruel game these hypocrite cowards playing on Palestinian people!

The Jews are just a little pile of dog shit! IF you were sincere and meant what you said -you just stood up and shoveled it out of the common humanity’s footpath with just one single effortless move! Look at the Houthis Ansar Allah!

The very minimum action these cowards should have done IF they were sincere and truly believed in the “international order and its internation law” is sending a “peacekeeping force” just to stop the Jews from genociding and to open routes for food-medicine aid. Anh just shooting the damn Jewish IDF!

But no statist one is serious about “principle” at all! It’s statism 101! It’s their power game- War is the health of the State- Divide people pit them against one another to rule. People have swallowed democide since the dawn of human political history! Remember “rule by divine” “Devine Right of King” “mandate of Heaven””Blue blood"… All bullshit, make believe?

The whole bunch of nation-states including powerful “righteous” ones, namely Russia China or even “BRICS” as a much fanfare praised “alternative force” cannot even “enforce” the principles of the benevolent UN and “international law!”

A “statehood” without land, even without people since thay are being wiped out by the Yahweh chosen Jews! Well, for now a statehood for a people who have been robbed and stolen everything and have been being genocided for 80 years without any meaningful “UN intervention”.

Mind you, the very newly established UN that officialized a bunch of parasitic thieves and terrorists and formalized their newly stolen land from Palestinians as a new member, “Jewish terrorist gencidal state”… in 1948- The Nakba!

Just as right now, the Jews and the bunch of Christian West are bringging a crypto Jewish Daesh leader, Jolani a head-chopper-throat-slasher into their “UN” while condemning and attacking Houthis Yemen Ansar Allah, the only “nation-state” dares taking all risk to enforce the very principle of the UN itself!

You cannot make this shit up folks! But this kind of shit never surprises me at all! It’s Statism 101!

Douglas Macgregor has the last words!

APPENDIX

Listen to this interview between the lines, and you know what I have analysesd and said and warned Mulsim people!