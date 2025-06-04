First, thank you my friend, your comments always force me to pause and think! I’ve noticed that you seem being sharper and more succinct especially on “Jewishness.”
Anyway back to AI. I cannot comment on your “Ai experience” since I have never used it, except it just comes up as default in first results when I search something, and most of the time it’s not what I am looking for. But I think you got it right!
My so-called “experience” with AI, if I can call it, was at the library some months ago as I was helping a woman who was using AI to do her assignment (in supportive health care.) I was terrified to see that all the information in the answers about “health care, medicine, technology” were a collection of mainstream disinfo make believe. I warned her but she had to use those disinfo since they were a collection of “info” taken from official text books and government’s institutions!
At this point I dare say all the AI is a very effective gear of mind control in their social engineering machine!
That’s all I can say.
Thank you my friend, I greatly appreciate your kind words. You are correct in that it is being used as a mind control tool, however the jews intend to expand its use in all sectors for greater control.
Sadly most think AI is impartial. It reminds me of when I was a child and greatly enjoyed watching the history channel on television. At the time I thought it was just impartial history. Of course later I realized that it was just a different flavor of propaganda.
Gerald Celente has spoken out at nauseam about the harm all this technology addiction is causing.
The only "mind control" tool that matters and you all deny is in your wallet!