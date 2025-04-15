You’ve already got the answer within your comment, my friend.

I have said enough on this most fundamental matter of human kind. To successfully learn a lesson from reality is not simply by just looking at or even observing it, but requires deep thinking from the unlearned mind. We all have been socially engineered for thousands of years with many concepts/make believe, even base of thought that need to be unlearned.

No one ever sees “God” or a virus or just an evidence of God or that of viruses but insists they all exist and murdering one another because of such “beliefs!”

All I can repeat now is that Government, Authority are all about “controlling Power” which is destructive by its nature since “power” is just a belief, a deception enforced by violent brutality of thuggery - in statism- power enforced by thuggish institutions and their thuggish agents. Once infected by “power” one is no longer human being! People, you and I have witnessed it all! Have we not?

Anarchy is just a “name” we thinkers use to label the natural state of things and being. People, things, creatures, as being left alone without being coerced by brutre force, live and behave naturally in spontanous order without knowing any labe at alll! As Laozi stated in his Tao te ching:

道可道，非常道。名可名，非常名

The tao that can be told, is not the eternal Tao

The name that can be named,is not the eternal Name.

Once people became be able to realize and reject such power over their life, they instantly have back the natural state of their true being in full.

To clarify and add to your understanding. Here is one of the most important quotes concerning “the people power” and “statist power” from one of the most famous Vietnamese Confucian nationalist.

When the boat capsizes, people ('s trust and belief) are like water.

Relying on difficult terrain is as difficult as destiny

(Nguyễn Trãi - the Wikipedia entry on Nguyễn Trãi is not all accurate but overall would give you a clear image of who he was ) The above quote is a verse from the Nguyễn Trãi’s poem written in old Chinese style while roaming around after the Hồ dynasty had been rejected by the Viet and defeated by the Chinese Ming. Nguyễn Trãi and his father held official position under Hồ dynasty (Chief Censor - Ngự sử đài chính chưởng) and as silly, naive as Confucius himself before him, Nguyễn Trãi and the whole of his clan / wife’s clan were executed by the very “power” he believed and worked for! (tru di tam tộc • (誅夷三族) The execution of three generations (from the criminal's grandfather to the criminal) or three clans (the criminal's paternal line and his wife's and his mother's relations) in the criminal's family)

關海

樁木重重海浪前，

沉江鐵鎖亦徒然。

覆舟始信民猶水，

恃險難憑命在天。

禍福有媒非一日，

英雄遺恨幾千年。

乾坤今古無窮意，

卻在滄浪遠樹煙。

Cọc gỗ lớp lớp trồng trước sóng biển,

Xích sắt cũng được trầm dưới nước để phong toả như thế.

Thuyền có bị lật mới biết rằng dân chẳng khác gì nước,

Cậy vào địa thế hiểm trở cũng khó bằng mệnh trời.

Hoạ phúc đều có duyên do, đâu phải chỉ một ngày,

Anh hùng để lại mối hận nghìn năm.

Xưa nay ý trời đất thì vô cùng tận,

Lui về chốn cây cỏ mây trời ở đất Thương Lang xa xôi.