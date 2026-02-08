Government is the negation of freedom. Under statism, freedom is an illusion!

Kim came to my attention as she was among the first journalists who came forward to sound alarm about and question the “Covid scamdemic,” and the clotshot. IMHO, she is courageous and has principle. She has proven herself worthy of her name during the current Jewish genocide of Palestinians.

But somehow, this young woman is till so naive, despite having witness everything happening around the world and around her! I just wonder if Kim, both while a student and as now a journalist, has ever really read books and documents in a serious manner, with critical thinking!

The simple truth and fact prove that government is the negation of freedom. Under statism, freedom is an illusion! Is it obvious to you?

That being said. If I were the organized criminal thugs a.k.a government, I would make this guy JOBY disappear immediately. How dare he try to be my rival and expose all the hidden fraud in my system of government in such detail! It’s so dangerous to our “demon-cracy”!