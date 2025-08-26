For the last two weeks or so I spotted a very tiny white airplane circling around deep hight in the sky spraying something … I knew something weird would happen.

Today 25 Aug 2025 after a light lunch, I was about to go out for a coffee at a local Viet cafe where govt’s thugs and dogs would come to sniff people’s ass… So I could enjoy a little game with them by using a special OS rather than usual MS windows! But… the wind was 70+km/hour!

And the forcast is raining for the whole week!

Folks! take whatever you could from this information. But I am telling you If you still have even a slightest trust in the thuggery system of government you are beyond saving!