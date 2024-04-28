A World Without Principles

This Sunday morning 28-April-2024, I went downtown Melbourne to take some photos of the Free Palestine Protest (FPP) and pick up some more stickers. I was caught between the FPP and the protest against the Iranian Regime passing death sentence on Iranian dissident rapper Toomaj Salehi, on the charge of “spreading corruption on earth.”(sic) WTF is it?

The Iranian protest was organized by the “Iranian International” I guess. I saw the protesters around the microphone wearing the sign. The Iranian protest was held right on the “usual spot” of the FPP at the State Library.

Since I went there for the FPP wearing my usual Keffiyeh Kufiya Scarf … I suddenly became the only “assumed Muslim by the crowd” in the crowd. Of course, I was taking photos and filming like everyone else… But the Iranians became hostile to me and demanded that I must stop taking photos and give them my camera so that they would delete all the photos and videos of their protest! They even threatened of calling the cops for my “illegal taking photo and filming!” while the loud voice of their key speaker was crying out about freedom of speech and democracy and condemning Iran regime as well as Hezbollah and Hamas as terrorists who violate and suppress freedom of speech and woman rights! The key speaker even echoed Netanyahu in calling for Australian Government to designate Iran and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard “Terrorist Organization!”

Of course ,I strongly and politely refused their silly demands and explained to them that I was exercising the very right that they were demanding for Toomaj Salehi, and condemning the Iran regime for violating and suppressing it! And that the protest was public event at the public space. Thus anyone could take photo and film. And that they had no right to demand such “violation of free speech;” that I am a writer and I, in the same principle I stand with Palestinians and condemn the genocide, I condemned Iranian regime for such brazen violation of freedom of speech and such barbaric death sentence! And that I would wait to meet with the cops they had called in! Of course, the cops came and talked to them, but not to me. The cops wouldn’t be that stupid. Perhaps the cops did explain to them the same way I had done. So nothing happened at all.

Some time later, while filming the FPP rally coming back to the same spot that the Iranian Protest had been held. I just shook my head and sighed heavily! What an irony! These Iranians did not condemn the Jewish State for slaughtering women and children and committing genocide. These FPP did not condemn the Islamic State for violating human rights, freedom of speech! Both used the same spot to demonstrate condemning their selective violation of human rights by their selective perpetrators!

As I got home, I went straight to my PC and did a search for Toomaj Salehi news. I don’t trust Western MSM so I searched PressTV.Ir, aljazeera.com, RT.com, middleeastmonitor.com/ and Haaretz etc.. And here are all the results:

Only Haaretz runs the news!

Where is the principle? Those who have been defending the right of the Palestinian people, condemning the Jewish State, should also defend the right of Toomaj Salehi, and must condemn the Iranian Islamic State as a matter of principle!

We have been witnessing the so-called Western democracies stamping on their own values and throwing away all the principles not just since 7-October-2023 with the current Gaza genocide, or Julian Assange or 911, but for decades before ! For decades, the USled-West and their MSM presstitutes have been picking on Iran, Syria and other Islamic countries while ignoring Arab Saudi, Kuwait, and the Jewish State, and even Western countries themselves for the same and even worse crimes and violation of human rights! And all the Rest, which is supposed to be opposite and against the West’s hypocrisy… is no difference at all!

Where is your principles people? Why is all the same hypocrisy?

The last word is yours, folks!