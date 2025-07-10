Folks, I re-post this warning message from “Truth Summit by Elsa” Substack

A friend just sent me this urgent warning. I read it. It makes sense to me, both the warning and the lack of optimism…

DR SUCHARIT BHAKDI WITH AN URGENT WARNING. HE IS NO LONGER OPTIMISTIC.

Prof. Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, MD

Prof Bhakdi issues an urgent warning:

“I am no longer optimistic.”

He fears that the mRNA vaccines have already served their purpose - a purpose that not even their developers understood.

"The blood vessels throughout the body - from head to toe - are attacked.

There is nothing like this in any disease.

The brain, the heart, the liver - everything can be affected."

Bhakdi speaks of systemic vasculitis, which leads to the destruction of brain cells.

"We are now seeing billions of people whose brains no longer function as they should.

They are changed.

They no longer have the will, no longer have the intelligence, to make a difference."

His appeal:

"Our only chance is to stop this mRNA crime. Because this crime will destroy us."

