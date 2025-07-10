Warning to Deaf Ears: Global Depopulation
Folks, I re-post this warning message from “Truth Summit by Elsa” Substack
Prof. Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, MD
Prof Bhakdi issues an urgent warning:
“I am no longer optimistic.”
He fears that the mRNA vaccines have already served their purpose - a purpose that not even their developers understood.
"The blood vessels throughout the body - from head to toe - are attacked.
There is nothing like this in any disease.
The brain, the heart, the liver - everything can be affected."
Bhakdi speaks of systemic vasculitis, which leads to the destruction of brain cells.
"We are now seeing billions of people whose brains no longer function as they should.
They are changed.
They no longer have the will, no longer have the intelligence, to make a difference."
His appeal:
"Our only chance is to stop this mRNA crime. Because this crime will destroy us."
@florian_arnoldson
@SucharitBhakdi