I am going out on a limb to say that “They” and Iran have been working to find a “legit saving face” with “incentives” for Iran to back down!

They all know that once the Axis of Resistance goes all-in against the chosen rats NOT ONLY the Jewish terrorist state is finished but the whole Jewish power in the West will be over. They don’t give a fuck about the “world economy” “world peace” or “the people” at all. You and I know that!

As I already said.. Victory or Perish. Muslim/Arabs will never be allowed to have equal peace with chosenism. It’s all in the Torah, the Talmud. The Yinon Plan is just a small proof of chosenism.

Jewish dispensationalism is NOT negotiable! All the ex-Jews such as the late Israel Shahak knew this. Prof Shlomo Sand, Gilad Atzmon, Ron Unz , Brother Nathanael et all know this. Why do Muslim/Arabs NOT understand this?

At any rate, I am not Palestinian, not an Arab, not even a Muslim. I cannot wear their shoes. I am just an anarchist with big mouth!

Their lives, their choice, their responsibility.

As always, it’s just me. The last word is yours!