Pepe Escobar

Regardless whatever happened and who did what and by whom. The obvious thing is the Venezuelan ruling class, unlike the late Hugo Chavez, is a bunch of idiots and incompetent cowards worse than the moronic incompetent cowards in Tehran … who are so stupid to trust Putin Russia and China ignoring their voluminous records of backstabbing and cowardice.

As I said, IF I were Venezela’s Rulers I would sell my oils to China, Japan, Korea, or any one who need it at incentive and discount price and use that money to set up a long term program with Russia, China, Japan, Korea or any advanced country for “my boys and girls” go there and learn and be trained in and with all thing about petroleum and military …

While domestically let Venezuelans totally free in economic, comercial activity and trading in an AUTARKY framework the ultimate goal is to build a true self-reliance and self sufficent economy by the people themselves. People do know what they need and how to produce what they need! I would provide capital/fund without or with very low interest rate and let the peolr prduce goods and services and trading among themselves.

Within 10 -20 years, at least “our boys and girls” can run a native oil industry and possess a self- produce of medium range of weapon in cluding navy and air-defense. and this generation can pass on their knowledge and skills down through local education system ! That’s an indispenable foundation of self-defense and deterence!

Well, I am just an anarchist. So I digress!