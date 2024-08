By Mike Whitney • August 26, 2024

This is seriously creepy.

Over a million doses of polio vaccine have been shipped to Israel in preparation for a mass vaccination campaign in Gaza. The vaccines are an emergency response to the first confirmed case of polio reported in Gaza last month. According to an article in the New York Times:

UNICEF, the U.N. children’s fund, said it was delivering the vaccines in cooperation with the World Health Organization… UNRWA; and other groups. UNRWA officials said they hoped to deliver the first vaccines to Gazan children starting on Saturday…. The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that the vaccines had reached Gaza and that preparations to begin the campaign to inoculate children under 10 were underway…. the U.N. said on Monday that its already hamstrung humanitarian operations had been brought to a temporary halt after the Israeli military ordered the evacuation of Deir al-Balah, where the agency has its central operations. But a senior U.N. official… said… that there was no change to plans to begin polio vaccinations, despite the fact that the temporary pause in the U.N.’s humanitarian mission. Polio Vaccines Arrive in Gaza, but Distributing Them Is the Next Challenge, New York Times

So, the UN is unable to distribute humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, but they are charging ahead with a mass vaccination campaign?

Doesn’t that sound a bit strange? Keep in mind, the Israelis have been preventing food, water and medicine from entering Gaza for months which has led to mass starvation and a sharp uptick in preventable diseases. But now we are expected to believe that they care about the physical well-being of the people they have been bombing to smithereens for the last 10 months?

I’m not buying it. Here’s more from the Times:

Speaking from Zawaida, in central Gaza, Mr. Rose, of UNRWA, said that more than 3,000 people would be involved in the vaccination campaign, about a third of them from UNRWA. Mobile health teams would help deliver the vaccines to shelters, clinics and schools, but he said a humanitarian pause was needed for parents and children to safely meet aid workers at those sites. Aid workers “will do our absolute utmost to deliver the campaign because, without it, we know that the conditions will just be worse someday,” Mr. Rose said. “It is not guaranteed that it will be a success.” For children who contract polio, he added, the prospects of receiving proper treatment remain “incredibly bad” while many of Gaza’s hospitals and health clinics are closed or only partly functioning as a result of the conflict. New York Times

Promotional Video for Polio Vaccine Campaign in Gaza

Polio vaccination campaign is starting in Gaza in a couple of weeks according to WHO. The Director-General of WHO emphasizes the need for humanitarian pauses during rounds of vaccines. #Gaza #PolioVaccine pic.twitter.com/WoF3mhxoUd — Muslim Network TV (@MuslimNetworkTV) August 20, 2024

It just gets weirder and weirder.

So—according to the Times—aid workers will require a “humanitarian pause” (aka—A ceasefire) the likes of which Netanyahu has stubbornly refused for 10 months straight. But now—after just one confirmed case of polio—he’s expected to reverse the policy in order to save the same the people he’s been pulverizing for the last year? Isn’t that what the Times is saying?

And how do we explain Mr. Rose’s sudden concern for young Palestinians when he was nowhere to be found when these same children were having their arms and legs amputated without anesthesia, medication or even proper sanitation. It’s a real mystery. Here’s more:

The W.H.O. chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a statement on Thursday that a 10-month-old child in Gaza had contracted polio and had become paralyzed in one leg.(NYTimes)

One child? Is he kidding?

Hasn’t Tedros noticed the mountain of carnage piled up across the entire 25-mile Gaza hellscape or has he been in a vaccine-induced coma for the last year?

Everything about this mass vaccination campaign stinks to high heaven. The last thing Israel wants is more healthy Palestinians. We know that for a fact. Here’s more:

UNICEF and the W.H.O. have called on “all parties” in the conflict to put in place a weeklong humanitarian pause in Gaza to allow both rounds of vaccines to be delivered, saying that “without the humanitarian pauses, the delivery of the campaign will not be possible.” COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry’s agency that oversees policy for the Palestinian territories, said in a statement on Monday that the vaccines had been delivered to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing with Israel. The agency added that the campaign would be conducted in coordination with the Israeli military “as part of the routine humanitarian pauses” that it observes, which, it said, would allow Palestinians to reach vaccination centers. (NYTimes)

Did you catch that last part? The campaign is going to be “conducted in coordination” with that great humanitarian organization, the Israeli Defense Forces. How does that square with the fact that Israel regards Palestinian children as Amalek? Are they planning to save them from polio so they can gun them down on the streets of Gaza sometime in the future? How does that work exactly?

And why in heaven’s name would Netanyahu agree to “a weeklong humanitarian pause in Gaza” when he brazenly rejected the Biden-backed ceasefire, the UN Security Council-supported ceasefire, and the relentless appeal for a ceasefire from the vast majority of countries around the world? How did the WHO persuade him to change his mind when all the others failed?

But rest assured, Netanyahu would never agree to a humanitarian pause unless it helped to advance his own political agenda, which is the total expulsion of the native population. That’s the only reason Bibi would change his policy. Which is why we suspect that there is more here than meets the eye.

Would it surprise you to know that vaccines have been used in Africa, Nicaragua, Mexico and the Philippines as anti-fertility drugs? Would it shock you to know that western elites have used vaccine campaigns to target people who didn’t realize that they were being used as lab rats in a nefarious eugenics experiment? This is from an article at Global Research:

“According to LifeSiteNews,… the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association is charging UNICEF and WHO with sterilizing millions of girls and women under cover of an anti-tetanus vaccination program sponsored by the Kenyan government… … all six samples tested positive for the HCG antigen. The HCG antigen is used in anti-fertility vaccines, but was found present in tetanus vaccines targeted to young girls and women of childbearing age. Dr. Ngare, spokesman for the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association, stated in a bulletin released November 4: “This proved right our worst fears; that t his WHO campaign is not about eradicating neonatal tetanus but a well-coordinated forceful population control mass sterilization exercise using a proven fertility regulating vaccine. This evidence was presented to the Ministry of Health before the third round of immunization but was ignored. Mass Sterilization”: Kenyan Doctors Find Anti-fertility Agent in UN Tetanus Vaccine?“, Global Research

RFK Jr on Polio Vaccine

Did You Know That There's a Federal U.S. Law That States the Polio Vaccine Can't Be Criticized?@RobertKennedyJr: "Criticism of it [polio vaccine] and safety concerns cannot be allowed or tolerated because of the threat that [criticism] will reduce the willingness of people to… pic.twitter.com/EUNcBNMjgu — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) March 6, 2023

And here’s another article from Global Research titled UN Forced to Admit Gates-funded Vaccine Is Causing Polio Outbreak in Africa:

The United Nations has been forced to admit that a major international vaccine initiative is actually causing a deadly outbreak of the very disease it was supposed to wipe-out. While international organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO) will regularly boast about ‘eradicating polio’ with vaccines—the opposite seems to be the case, with vaccines causing the deaths of scores of young people living in Africa. Health officials have now admitted that their plan to stop ‘wild’ polio is backfiring, as scores children are being paralyzed by a deadly strain of the pathogen derived from a live vaccine – causing a virulent wave of polio to spread. This latest pharma-induced pandemic started out in the African countries of Chad and Sudan, with the culprit identified as vaccine-derived polio virus type 2. Officials now fear this new dangerous strain could soon ‘jump continents,’ causing further deadly outbreaks around the world. Shocking as it sounds, this Big Pharma debacle is not new. After spending some $16 billion over 30 years to eradicate polio, international health bodies have ‘accidentally’ reintroduced the disease to in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and also Iran, as the central Asia region was hit by a virulent strain of polio spawned by the pharmaceutical vaccine. Also, in 2019, the government of Ethiopia ordered the destruction of 57,000 vials of type 2 oral polio vaccine (mOPV2) following a similar outbreak of vaccine-induced polio. The same incident has happened in India as well. UN Forced to Admit Gates-funded Vaccine Is Causing Polio Outbreak in Africa, Global Research

Joe Rogan on the African Polio Vaccine Scandal

Africa Is the Playground to Test Out Medicines for the Likes of Bill Gates & Company@JoeRogan: "Alex Jones was saying that they were giving kids the polio vaccine in Africa – and that Bill Gates was involved in this – they had to stop doing it because it was actually giving… pic.twitter.com/0pCPLSu6wX — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) March 2, 2023

It’s worth noting that the World Health Organization is not a benign public health agency selflessly seeking to eradicate disease and sickness wherever they may be found. Quite the contrary. It is a flock of power-mad internationalists who seek to push through a “global pandemic treaty…. that would grant it absolute power over global biosecurity, such as the power to implement digital identities/vaccine passports, mandatory vaccinations, travel restrictions, standardized medical care and more. (Children’s Health Defense ) In short, the WHO is a tyrannical global government accountable to no one. Sound familiar?

And if the WHO is teaming up with Netanyahu to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of Palestinian children in Gaza, we can be reasonably certain that they’re up to no-good. In fact, we can be sure of it

