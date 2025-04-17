This Is The Jewish Desperate Psyop Trap! Don’t fall for it! They have no capability to “strike” you. This is the clear sign of their BLUFF and TRAP!

Would Shia Mulsim really be so dumb that believe the Jewish minion GENOCIDER who would have such “kindness with a humane heart of wishing and wanting you, Muslim to be successful, happy, and strong?”

If I were Iran, I would stand firm! Stick to my gun, and most importantly, find way to assist Ansar Allah to strike the Jews right at their critical infrastructure. I would definitely “create a new international situation” in which Jewish terrorist state will become the crying and dying child of the West! This “new international situation” will force all major players get involved one way or the other in order to pressure the Jews and their seppo minions to stop the genocide of Palestinians… Everything will change from this point!

This is my last warning to you Iran!