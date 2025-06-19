IMHO, Confucius is the least wise philosopher of the East. However one of his wisest or rather IMHO, the only wisdom that Confucius ever said is about “God(s) and Spirits.” I completely concur with Confucius in this issue. One would never know and understand such “things” with 100% concrete evidence. Thus one’ had better respect it and leave it away from daily life and to save time and energy to deal with things in our short life on Earth!

敬鬼神而遠之 Analects 6:22

樊遲問知。子曰：「務民之義，敬鬼神而遠之，可謂知矣。」問仁。曰：「仁者先難而後獲，可謂仁矣。」

Fan Chi asked about wisdom. Confucius said: “Work to ensure social”

- Fan Chi asked about wisdom. Confucius said: “Do what is right for the common people; respect the spirits and gods but keep them at a distance. This may be called wisdom.”

-Fan Chi asked about goodness (compassion-kindness- humanity). Confucius said: “A person who possesses goodness is first in line to confront difficulties and last in line to collect rewards. This might be called goodness.”

Vietnamese translation:

Phàn Trì vấn trí. Tử viết: “Vụ nhân chi nghĩa, kính quỉ thần nhi viễn chi, khả vị trí hĩ”. Vấn nhân. Viết: “Nhân giả tiên nan nhi hậu hoạch, khả vị nhân hĩ.”

– Phàn Trì hỏi thế nào là trí (sáng suốt). Khổng tử đáp: “Chuyên tâm làm việc nghĩa giúp người, kính trọng quỉ thần nhưng tránh xa, như vậy có thể gọi là trí”. Lại hỏi thế nào là nhân. Đáp: “Người có đức nhân trước đối đầu với khó khăn rồi sau mới lo thu hoặch kết quả, như vậy có thể gọi là đức nhân.”

Source:

https://confucius.page/6-22/