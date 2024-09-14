Typical genocidal Yahweh Jewishness: Make sure these Palestinians murdered by their Jewish bombs, not by “make-believe virus!”
Typical democidal power: Make sure nothing is wasted. Lab-rat them with culling chemical before let them be bombed as planned!
But I don’t “blame” them, these Yahweh chosen Jews and their Western and Arab/Muslim minions! Because that’s exactly what and who they are! Can’t expect otherwise!
What frustrated me is where the fuck are all Palestinian intellectuals? Is there any well-informed Palestinian with an iota true knowledge and wisdom out there at all?
Haven’t you seen these Jews have been bombing these defenseless Palestinians every single day whereas no one even tries to stop them except Hamas and other Palestinian Resistance Forces with some real help from the Houthis!
Discussion about this post
No posts