This is a typical Abrahamic believer ‘s the dishonesty and hypocrisy, if not real stupidity and cowardice when it comes to the evilness of the “Bible” and Jewishness. Just to defense and protect Judaism, I guess!

Why didn’t Ray McGovern take a more approriate example of children sacrifice/massacre in the Jewish fictional book where the massacre of children is committed by God- the Yahweh himself? The evil Yahweh massacres all Egypt first born male at the request of .. whom you know! Donn’t mention other “holy plagues!” (I am so scared of these chosen rats. Please forgive me for dare not call them out by their true name!) Just wonder why this sick Yahweh edicts to kill “suckling babies!” What a Judeo-Christianity!

It’s me folks! Harsh and extreme you would say! But is it true?