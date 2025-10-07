Two Years Since

Israel Shamir • October 6, 2025

Two years passed since this memorable morning raid, when the Hamas fighters realised the wildest fantasy of our lifetime, and escaped on the eagle wings from the prison of Gaza. They flew over the barbed wire and mine fields where their cruel prison guards kept them jailed for fifteen long years, and attacked the jailers. This was the bravest, most noble deed of the Hamas warriors. Let us do the fast forward of Gaza fate previous to this fateful day.

Palestine’s fate is the most bitter, in violation of all norms. It is ruled by Israel, which does not allow its inhabitants to live peacefully, to enter or leave, use the airport, while its own airport and seaport had been destroyed. Palestinians are killed for no reason — there is always a justification and explanation for the killing. If the explanation collapses, there is an oops, but never restitution, not to mention justice. Palestine is an anomaly, the only colony in our time where the local population is under complete colonial oppression. Attempts to decolonise Palestine have failed, and people around the world who seek justice cannot accept this situation.

Gaza is the most unfortunate part of Palestine. It’s a rather small Bantustan, surrounded by Israeli territory and Israel’s dependency, Egypt. The city, located on the Mediterranean coast, is not allowed to have its own port, even though this very port existed here 1,000 years before the birth of Christ. Ptolemy and Strabo wrote about it. It was one of the main ports of the Eastern Mediterranean, known throughout the ancient world. Incense from the south of the Arabian Peninsula was brought here — frankincense and myrrh, popular in ancient times, as well as other aromatic oils and spices. So, when life was bustling here, trade flourished.

It was the site of a great battle, from March to November 1917 the Brits fought for Gaza, and with great difficulty took it. In 1948, the Jews couldn’t take it, and not for the lack of trying, but they pushed into Gaza thousands of Palestinian dwellers of villages and towns south of Jaffa.

Incidentally, this is why, when Yasser Arafat agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin on the ‘peaceful coexistence’ of the two peoples (the so-called Oslo Accords, signed in 1993), the Israelis assured that Gaza would become the main metropolis of Palestine. Unfortunately, this did not happen. It is very difficult to negotiate with the Israelis. If they do not like an agreement, it is a ‘bad deal’ and they are not obliged to comply with it. This applies not only to politics, but also to business, and indeed to anything else. And they simply threw the Oslo Accords out the window.

In 2006, there were general elections in all the Palestine. By that time, Palestinians were greatly disappointed with Fatah, their main political party and liberation movement. Since in 2004 Yasser Arafat had been poisoned by the Jews, Fatah had thought more of complying with the Israeli wishes than caring for their own people. The Palestinians voted in these free and fair elections for the main opposition, for Hamas, the moderate Islamic party which included some Christian deputies. Fatah of Mahmoud Abbas refused to surrender the power, and Israeli army supported them. However, in the Gaza Strip, by virtue of its separation from the main bulk of the Palestinian territories, Hamas succeeded to come to power.

Israel-edited Wikipedia wrote: ”In 2005, Israel withdrew its forces from Gaza and allowed the Palestinian authority to take control. Despite the withdrawal, Israel still maintains direct external control over everyday life in Gaza, such as the territory’s air and maritime space, most of its land crossings, electricity and water supply and other utilities.[49][50][51] According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), Palestinians in Gaza still remain protected persons under the articles of the Geneva Conventions.[33]

Following the 2006 Palestinian election, Hamas took full control over Gaza. The takeover by Hamas led Israel and Egypt to impose a land, air and sea blockade on Gaza. (For Egypt compliance with Israeli plans, it had been awarded by the huge subsidy by the US. The United States has provided Egypt with more than $50 billion in military aid and $30 billion in economic assistance, according to the State Department.) Egypt became the second, after Israel, recipient of the US aid in the area. Gaza’s economy has shrivelled as a result, and many people in the territory do not have access to basic necessities. – says the Wikipedia.

Israel began his invasions to Gaza, as they called it “lawn mowing”. When the Israeli army entered Gaza on Christmas Day 2008, the conflict resulted in the deaths of about 1,400 Palestinians and 13 IDF soldiers. This ratio is symbolic: the life of one Israeli citizen is worth the lives of a thousand Palestinians, in the Jewish eyes. In 2014, after killing two thousand Palestinians, Israel offered a truce. The Gaza government demanded that the blockade be lifted, but while the court was deliberating, they agreed to a three-day truce to bury the dead. The people took to the streets to catch their breath after two weeks of continuous bombing. Then Israeli planes raided the home of Gaza commander Muhammad Deif, killing his 27-year-old wife and their seven-month-old son.

The Israelis correctly assumed that the commander would come home to his wife and children during the truce, and they had long wanted to kill him. (Later, he was described as the organiser of the 7.10.23 retaliation.) In his youth, Deif was an actor and director, staging a play in the refugee camp where he grew up — his native village was captured by Israel in 1948. Thanks to his theatrical experience, he escaped his pursuers by easily changing his appearance. The Israelis attempted to assassinate him several times — he was wounded more than once, but, resilient as a cat, he returned to the fight.

At the time, the Israeli government claimed that Hamas had violated the ceasefire by firing three rockets at Beersheba, and that they had bombed the house of Commander Deif only after that. However, no one saw these rockets. Hamas, which always proudly reports rocket launches, made no such statement. The ‘hoax’ about Palestine’s violation of the truce was exposed by former Israeli Supreme Court judge and retired Attorney General Michael Ben-Meir. According to him, ‘Israel falsified the ceasefire violation in order to get rid of Mohammed Deif,’ reported the Israeli newspaper Maariv.

The winged executioners (I don’t want to call them flyers) committed a double act of treachery: they violated the truce and killed the enemy commander’s wife and baby. Genghis Khan executed his officers for such things. Even during the terrible Second World War, the Nazis did not send assassins to Stalin’s daughter or Roosevelt’s children, nor did they kill the young wives of Soviet commanders.

And after that, Israel continued to bomb Gaza from time to time. In 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022… Moreover, Israel fired machine guns and tanks at unarmed demonstrators who approached the barbed wire. Hundreds of peaceful Palestinians died this way. In Gaza, Bloody Sunday takes place every year, sometimes even twice a year.

In 2018, young Palestinians, inspired with ideas of Gandhi and Martin Luther King, tried civil disobedience and non-violence. They gathered in big amounts and marched towards the surrounding their enclave fence. The Jews laughed at them and machine-gunned the lot. Hundreds of peaceful citizens participated in the Great March of Return were slaughtered. That’s why October 7 became unavoidable. What was the immediate reason for it?

The Palestinians needed to disrupt the US deal with Saudi Arabia. The Americans wanted the Saudis to normalise relations with Israel over the heads of the Palestinians, which would have kept the Palestinians in colonial subjugation. However, after Israel’s bombing of Gaza, Riyadh officially suspended negotiations on this issue. Of course, the possibility that the Saudi Arabian leadership might agree to such a deal has not been completely ruled out, but the people of the kingdom are unlikely to accept it. King Salman ibn Abdulaziz Al Saud understands this perfectly well, which is why he backed down without waiting for the people’s anger to erupt. The ‘big deal’ planned by Trump and Bibi— between Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel — over the heads of the Palestinians, had collapsed. If this deal had been completed, the Palestinian cause would have been lost. When the coloniser had already relaxed, confident of eternal rule over Palestine, aided by the US and Saudi Arabia, at that moment, after 16 long years of blockade, the fighting forces of Gaza struck a blow to the complacent Jews. They flew over the barbed wire fence on their winged hang gliders and attacked their tormentors. They destroyed Israeli army bases around Gaza and took hundreds of prisoners with them to exchange for their own captives.

And then the Israelis began a mass murder — tens of thousands of Palestinians were killed, thousands of children and infants, thousands of women… No despicable tactic was spared — they forced the Palestinians to flee south along a specific road and bombed them as they retreated. Starvation was also used as a weapon — in Gaza, the former breadbasket of Palestine, children are dying of hunger. There is no food — everything has been bombed. More bombs have been dropped on Gaza than were dropped on Dresden and Hamburg, on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. They have turned Gaza from a concentration camp into an extermination camp. And they profusely lied about October 7, as it became their favourite justification of the mass murder.

Israel’s style is the same and does not change. First, they invent some crazy sadistic fantasy: forty severed heads, a baby baked in an oven, mass rapes and murders. Although it quickly becomes clear that all this is a lie. Even the Israeli army admits by now that it didn’t happen. They couldn’t find a single woman who has complained of rape. Not even one! And as for babies — not forty, not even one tortured baby can be found. The fabrication soon collapsed, but the propaganda continued. This is a staple of Jewish way to wage a war. As a child, I was told the stories that the Germans made soap out of Jewish fat and stripped their skin for lampshades. Later, these legends were dispelled, but the dark myth remained.

Although the sympathies of the peoples of the Middle East, Europe and America lie with Palestine, the authorities in most countries are trying not to anger Israel. The biggest surprise for me was that Russia stood up for Palestine. A Hamas delegation was received in Moscow. Long before the recent meeting in Beijing of representatives of 14 Palestinian factions, all Palestinian groups met in Moscow. President Putin was one of the first to condemn the genocide being carried out by the Jews in Gaza. Russia stood together with South Africa, which had broken away from apartheid, together with Ireland, a centuries-old British colony, and with China and Brazil, Russia’s partners in BRICS. President Putin last week mentioned Hamas as one of the parties to be spoken with before forming an opinion of the Trump plan for peace in Gaza.

The issue of Palestine takes on a special significance in countries with disproportionate Jewish influence. These include the United Kingdom. In 2020, Jeremy Corbyn, a friend of Palestine and leader of the Labour Party, was removed from his post in England on false charges of anti-Semitism, and his seat was taken by a man who, as his first act, declared that he would always support Israel in everything. That person, as we know, was Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party and present Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. This is just one example of how influential the Israeli lobby can be and how it can influence Western elites. France is led by Macron, a former Rothschild employee. In Germany, fear of Jews is greater than anywhere else.

Still, tens of thousands of Europeans, Americans, Australians demonstrate for Gaza and for the brave people of the Flotilla. In the US, the ground-shifting change takes place. Once, our The Unz Review was the lonely island of freedom where the Jewish influence could be discussed. Now it is accompanied by Carlson Tucker and the brave Candace Owens and many other stars of the networks.

It is too early to speak of the Trump plan for Gaza. Though it looks more as a way to trick the Palestinians to surrender, still there is a chance for reaching peace settlement. Maybe not the day for “conclusion of 3000 years of history”, but at least something to stop shooting.

Source: https://www.unz.com/ishamir/two-years-since/