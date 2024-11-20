I did warn that the Planscamdemic Covid Depopulation Operation had been extended and continuing…

I did warn about the fishy, slimy koshered JFK Jr

I’ve warned repeatedly about the scaremongering of the so-called Nuclear WW3 as the deception and distraction from the Jewish Controlled Cabal grand scheme of culling and enslaving humanity

And above all I did warn the Yanks and those “Christians” that the Jewish orange clown is the JEWISH PROJECT devised by the Jewish Controlled Cabal

I don’t want and don’t need to repeat myself.

I commend Dr Jane Ruby for her courage and her strenght in swiming against the current!

As always the last word is yours.

