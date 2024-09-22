Tragedy Of Statism: No One Should Never Be Forced To Stay With Anyone Against Their Will

While we all must condemn any form of terrorist act especially against children. We must also condemn the nationalist imperialist Russia for invading Chechen Republic of Ichkeria forcing the union against the native people will!

(My apology -Again, the Substack auto-correction dict has failed me!) But I trust your English which should be better than mine- I’ve tried to turn it off but to no prevail)

It is a matter of principle. The so-called “American Civil War (April 12, 1861 – May 26, 1865) was NOT a civil war as it has been misled by you know who,. Civil war is a war in which two sides of the same people fighting for the total control of the nation. As a matter of fact, the War (1861-1865) was a Secession War, in which the Confederacy South decided to leave the Union and to pursue their own way of life and happiness... The South did NOT seek to totally control of the USA! The rest is his- story! (and you should have yours :-)) And the problem is still on today between North and South. It’s Statism 101!

Chechen are NOT Slavic Russian. These Chechens wished to be independent like many former Soviet Republics after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Why did not white Slavic Russia let these Chechens go their own (Islamic) way as many other former Soviet Republics?

You must know and understand the consequences of forced marriage/union.

Yes again we must condemn the act of terrorist against the children. And we also must condemn and resist the act of nationalistic imperialism of forcing union against the people will, which is the cause of the problem.

Yet, ironically, the Russian speaking peoples in Donbass voluntarily voiced their wish and fought hard against the Ukrainian regime to return to Russia in 2014 but was rejected NOT only by Ukrainian regime but also by Putin-Russia. The Putin-Russia that invaded and annexed Chechen Republic of Ichkeria by brute force!

Again it’s Statism 101!

This is what I warned the Donbass people:

“So, please, Donbass people, don't be complacent! Governments of both sides will not let you enjoy your independence in peace! This "recognition" is just a new beginning of a not-very-new game that has been playing!”

It’s just statism 101!

Roman Shumov should have read “history” properly with honesty and with the integrity of a true historian!