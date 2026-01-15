Tom Cowan... Whatever
Tom opens this week’s livestream with an update on the upcoming New Biology Experience at Polyface Farm (June 2026)
-Registration is still open, and space is limited. Tom will be joined by New Biology Clinic specialists and enrichment facilitators for a weekend of talks, food, music, and community.
Join here: https://newbiologyexperience.com/
This session features two in-depth topics:
1. How Money Actually Works
-Tom reads and responds to recent articles from Mises.org, reflecting on the nature of fiat currency, the illusion of central banking, and the political consequences of how money is created.
-He ties these ideas back to a section he wrote on money in Human Heart, Cosmic Heart (2016), describing a hypothetical system where one person creates all the money and inevitably owns everything—a parody of the current system.
The 2 articles that Tom discussed is here: https://brandfolder.com/s/sk9j6cc44p5nqfwvt3g2cr9
2. Does H. pylori Cause Stomach Ulcers?
-Responding to a listener question, Tom critically analyzes the famous study by Barry Marshall that claimed to fulfill Koch’s postulates.
-He breaks down the methods used in Marshall’s self-experiment.
-Tom contrasts this with a 2025 Harvard article acknowledging that 80–90% of people with H. pylori never develop ulcers, challenging the idea that this bacterium is a singular causal agent.
Q&A:
Was Koch’s postulate actually fulfilled for H. pylori and ulcers?