Tom opens this week’s livestream with an update on the upcoming New Biology Experience at Polyface Farm (June 2026)

-Registration is still open, and space is limited. Tom will be joined by New Biology Clinic specialists and enrichment facilitators for a weekend of talks, food, music, and community.

Join here: https://newbiologyexperience.com/

This session features two in-depth topics:

1. How Money Actually Works

-Tom reads and responds to recent articles from Mises.org, reflecting on the nature of fiat currency, the illusion of central banking, and the political consequences of how money is created.

-He ties these ideas back to a section he wrote on money in Human Heart, Cosmic Heart (2016), describing a hypothetical system where one person creates all the money and inevitably owns everything—a parody of the current system.

The 2 articles that Tom discussed is here: https://brandfolder.com/s/sk9j6cc44p5nqfwvt3g2cr9

2. Does H. pylori Cause Stomach Ulcers?

-Responding to a listener question, Tom critically analyzes the famous study by Barry Marshall that claimed to fulfill Koch’s postulates.

-He breaks down the methods used in Marshall’s self-experiment.

-Tom contrasts this with a 2025 Harvard article acknowledging that 80–90% of people with H. pylori never develop ulcers, challenging the idea that this bacterium is a singular causal agent.

Q&A:

Was Koch’s postulate actually fulfilled for H. pylori and ulcers?