Tom opens this week’s livestream with Part 2 of his 2025 Wise Traditions Conference talk: “Welcome to the New Biology.”

In this follow-up to last week’s presentation, Tom outlines a new paradigm of health and healing based on the ancient understanding of ether, the four elements, and coherent water.

Highlights include:

-A direct challenge to the existence of hormones, vitamins, and neurotransmitters in living systems -An overview of the foundational elements of the New Biology: earth, water, air, and fire

-A reframing of disease as the body’s self-directed healing process—not pathology Tom closes by urging viewers to drop reductionist thinking and reclaim direct, sensory experience as the path to true knowledge and well-being.