Tom opens this week’s livestream with an update on the upcoming New Biology Experience at Polyface Farm (June 2026):

Registration is still open, and over 100 attendees have signed up. Tom shares that this event will take the place of his usual Weston A. Price talk and encourages everyone to join for a weekend of food, learning, and community connection.

New Biology Experience link here: https://newbiologyexperience.com/

He also introduces a new segment featuring unusual science news, including:

-A proposed evolutionary link from mushrooms to Bill Clinton

-The discovery of fossilized dinosaur vomit (“regurgitalite”)

-A satirical breakdown of the germ theory narrative

The downloadable PDF, “Germ Theory: A True Underdog Story” can be found here: https://brandfolder.com/s/hgqncg29kg5sftw5mfcbt79

A thoughtful Q&A on:

-Why are people / scientists unable to think scientifically?

-So what is sepsis, and maybe is there some way to treat this?

-Why do babies get diarrhea if not rotavirus?

Tom explores each question in depth, tying in broader themes of terrain, toxic exposure, and scientific misdirection.