Tom opens this week’s livestream with three key announcements:

-There will be no Wednesday webinars on December 24 or 31. Weekly livestreams will resume January 7, 2026.

-New Biology Clinic membership prices increase for new members on January 1, 2026. Current members and those who sign up before then will lock in their rate for two years.

Learn more: https://newbiologyclinic.com/

-Save the date: June 4–6, 2026, for a New Biology gathering at Polyface Farm, themed Cultivating Community. More details coming soon.

-Tom also reminds listeners that free connection sessions are available to anyone curious about joining the clinic. These one-on-one calls help answer questions about how the clinic works and which wellness specialists might be a good fit.

Book a FREE consultation here: https://newbiologyclinic.com/connection-session/

Highlights from this session include:

-A detailed overview of how Tom evaluates a medicine, based on over 40 years of clinical experience. He shares what criteria he uses to decide if something is safe, effective, and worth recommending.

-A critical look at the “heart as pump” narrative, featuring a powerful reading from Brian Clark on the electromagnetic and toroidal nature of the heart.

The paper can be found here: https://brandfolder.com/s/mk55fk4c74m9j842sxhws2k

-A deep dive into Strophanthus, including its traditional use, proposed mechanisms, and real-world results. Tom shares a range of published studies and case histories from doctors and patients showing remarkable improvements in angina, congestive heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and even ejection fraction recovery.

Learn more about Strophanthus here: https://drtomcowan.com/pages/strophanthus