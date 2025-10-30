Tom Cowan: The 2025 Wise Traditions Conference
Highlights include:
-Meaningful moments connecting with Sam and Mark Bailey, Andy Kaufman, and others
-What makes the Weston A. Price Conference so unique—and why it matters
-The “cult of the bouncing billiard balls” and how 20th-century science went off course
-How real health discussions begin after we stop asking the wrong questions (like “what causes chickenpox?”)
-Questions we should be asking about sickness, child-rearing, and social structures
-Tom’s take on government, mandatory schooling, and democracy
-How we might begin to form truly life-supporting communities
Tom answers questions from the audience in a live Q&A session, topics include:
-What is light?
-Is radon in the basement dangerous?
-Using magnets for healing
-Mold exposure and detox support
-Synovial cysts and natural approaches
-Hyperbaric oxygen therapy: helpful or harmful?
-Analemma wand vs. water filtration
-Elderly UTIs and detox
-Does Tom drink coffee?