Tom opens this week’s livestream with three parts: a final reflection on nuclear weapons and power, a critical breakdown of a new UK pandemic simulation (Exercise Pegasus), and a reading from his unpublished book Lessons from Pumpkin, focusing on gratitude.

Highlights include:

-Why belief in nuclear power hinges on unproven claims about atomic structure—and how scientific claims must be falsifiable to be valid

-A look at “Exercise Pegasus,” a UK simulation featuring a fictional virus said to target children—and how its premise mirrors the tactics used in past pandemic narratives

-A deep dive into the flawed diagnostic criteria for “acute flaccid myelitis” and the pseudoscientific methods used to “isolate” viruses

-A heartfelt reading from Pumpkin’s final lesson on gratitude—reminding us that thoughts of connection and joy may be the most powerful medicine