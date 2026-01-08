Just don’t forget to take care of yourself, your health. That doesn’t mean to let those so-called doctors fool you with viruses and pharmachemicals!

Highlights from this session include:

-A critical breakdown of a “landmark” Duke study claiming to visualize a virus entering intestinal cells. Tom walks through the actual methods and shows how the study relied on unproven cell cultures and imaging of labeled debris—not isolated viruses.

-Commentary on a humorous and questionable paper linking hydrogen sulfide (flatulence) to reduced Alzheimer’s risk, published in a major U.S. journal. Tom uses this to critique the state of institutional science.

A thoughtful Q&A on:

-Kidneys & Vortexing: Are kidneys really filters? If so, how do they clean themselves? And does this have anything to do with vortexing?

-Is the government always wrong or is everything that the scientists tell us, is it wrong?

-Is raw goat’s milk safe for a 5 month old, otherwise breastfed baby as a kind of transition?

-Do vitamins exist?

-How do EMFs make us sick, and how do they mimic viruses?

-Can we restart the thyroid after radioactive iodine treatment?

-Is cloning real?

-What is a staph infection?

-What is the SARS-CoV-2 genome composed of?