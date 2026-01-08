Tom Cowan: New Biology in New Year 2026
Just don’t forget to take care of yourself, your health. That doesn’t mean to let those so-called doctors fool you with viruses and pharmachemicals!
Highlights from this session include:
-A critical breakdown of a “landmark” Duke study claiming to visualize a virus entering intestinal cells. Tom walks through the actual methods and shows how the study relied on unproven cell cultures and imaging of labeled debris—not isolated viruses.
-Commentary on a humorous and questionable paper linking hydrogen sulfide (flatulence) to reduced Alzheimer’s risk, published in a major U.S. journal. Tom uses this to critique the state of institutional science.
A thoughtful Q&A on:
-Kidneys & Vortexing: Are kidneys really filters? If so, how do they clean themselves? And does this have anything to do with vortexing?
-Is the government always wrong or is everything that the scientists tell us, is it wrong?
-Is raw goat’s milk safe for a 5 month old, otherwise breastfed baby as a kind of transition?
-Do vitamins exist?
-How do EMFs make us sick, and how do they mimic viruses?
-Can we restart the thyroid after radioactive iodine treatment?
-Is cloning real?
-What is a staph infection?
-What is the SARS-CoV-2 genome composed of?