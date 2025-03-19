The reality makes everyone who knows better pessimistic. Not only swallow the ordinary people everything “the books” print without questioning but also the so-called “intellectuals”…Hence the reification just multiplies generation after generation.

When you look around you from your own family, neighbors, your own town to the “online with billions of “netizens” and “experts” you see no light at the end of the tunnel.

Tom and his peer have been trying hard for years with info and facts… and look how may viewers they’ve gathered?