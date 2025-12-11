Tom opens this week’s livestream with two important announcements: -Membership prices for New Biology Clinic will increase for new members starting Jan 1, 2026. Current members (or anyone who joins before Dec 31) will lock in their rate for 2 years. -Save the date: June 4–6, 2026, for a New Biology gathering at Polyface Farm, themed Cultivating Community. More details coming soon. Learn more:

https://newbiologyclinic.com/

Highlights from this session include: -Tom shares a personal story about basketball coach John Wooden and the power of staying true to your approach—laying the foundation for a broader message on how to respond to criticism. -A deep dive into the Analemma water wand, including peer-reviewed studies showing measurable biological differences in plants and seeds treated with structured water. -A critical analysis of the hepatitis B narrative, unpacking the flawed logic and surrogate markers behind the virus and vaccine claims. -A call to action: Instead of reacting defensively to mainstream attacks, Tom urges us to stand firm in the truth, investigate the science directly, and stay on the offensive when presenting alternative views. -The topic of Strophanthus will plan to be covered next week, on the 17th of December