Tom opens this week’s livestream with a Part 2 Recap of the 2025 Wise Traditions Conference, sharing highlights and reflections from the weekend. In this presentation, he explores the ancient understanding of life as an expression of ether, frequency, and the four classical elements—earth, water, air, and fire—before contrasting it with the mechanistic worldview of modern science.

Highlights include:

-Farewell to the Old Biology

-A deep dive into the Old, Old Biology—how ancient cultures understood creation, species, and individuality

-Stunning examples of architecture as ether-harvesting technologies, designed to promote coherence and healing

-A critical breakdown of foundational biological structures (ribosomes, synapses, DNA, etc.) that have never been empirically demonstrated

Notices: “Step-well in Chand Baori, in Rajasthan, India”

According to “his-story” Chand Baori built by King Chanda, it was originally constructed for water harvesting in an arid climate in 9th-century - this stepwell located in the village of Abhaneri, Rajasthan, India, known for its deep and intricate design with over 3,500 steps descending 13 levels.

Other Stepwells in India

Latest discovery Helical Stepwell

AETHER by Marcia Ramalho