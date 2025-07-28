In this powerful conversation, Dr. Tom Cowan welcomes Dr. Marc Grossman, optometrist and the newest member of the New Biology Clinic. Together they explore a holistic approach to eye health—why vision problems aren’t “set in stone,” how neuroplasticity applies to the eyes, and what’s possible beyond conventional treatments for cataracts, glaucoma, and more.

Learn more about Dr. Marc Grossman here: https://newbiologyclinic.com/marc-grossman/