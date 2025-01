In today's webinar, Tom discussed his new book “Commonsense Childrearing: Unconventional Wisdom for a Nourished Childhood” which is being released on Amazon January 14th, 2025. Tom went into detail as to why he wrote this book as well as read the first chapter. You can purchase his book here: https://amzn.to/3VWT1e7 If you are interested in the investment opportunity, please email customersupport@drtomcowan.com