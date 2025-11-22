Tom opens this special Friday livestream with a presentation on the nuclear narrative and a video from Steve Young. Originally intended for earlier in the week, this session explores the origin of nuclear power and nuclear weapons through a very different lens. Highlights include: -A reexamination of the history and technology behind nuclear power and atomic bombs.

-How psychological warfare, alchemical interpretations, and propaganda may shape the “nuclear” narrative.

Steven Young will be our special guest next week, and we will be doing a live Q&A on Steven’s presentation. Please watch this prior to next week’s webinar and bring your questions for Tom & Steven.

Folks, so we must ask the question: What the hell is the so-called Nuclear Weapon Program all about? All Circumstantial Evidences since 1945 tells me THEY ALL have been working and seeking for a real destructive weapon that would be much much more destructive than the “Hiroshima/Nagasaki Napalms”

Here is the Beirut “Gas Bomb” that they tested live on real people” on August 2020 in the midst of “Covid19 scamdemic”