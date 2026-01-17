I come from a country with a long history of being invaded, colonized, divided, and interfered with by foreign forces—by the Chinese, French, Japanese, Soviet Russians, and the Yankee seppos.

Note: I have no respect for the USA. Don’t expect me to be “academic” or “balanced” when it comes to the Jews and the Yanks.

I know, understand, and have a little firsthand experience with the politics of resistance and war.

I side with and support the underdogs, the victims of bullies, and the victims of organized thugs and gangsters—also known as the State and its government.

But I do not side with what is wrong, nor with stupidity, cowardice, lies, disinformation, or propaganda. I oppose and criticize them when I see them. To the best of my knowledge, there are two words in every dictionary: “consistency” and “principle.”

Not only will the Shia Islamic Theocracy of Iran be crushed, but Iran as a nation will be too, if the moronic incompetent cowards in Tehran continues to refuse to learn and understand their enemies: the Jews and the Yankee seppos.

Look at Iran now! Look at what and how the people of Iran have endured much because of their leaders’ incompetence and cowardice.

The scale of the protests—in both numbers and destruction—tells every good Sun Tzu–class strategist that there was genuine, deep, organic resentment in the population that has been easily manipulated by the Jews and the West’s infiltrators. Meanwhile, the level of preparation and pre-positioning right inside Iran by Mossad and the CIA tells even a layperson how incompetent and corrupt the current Iranian system is, despite having been infiltrated, betrayed, attacked, having suffered heavily, and been humiliated ever since its founding in 1979!

The Jews and their minions have not not hidden such manipulation. On the contrary, they even boasted and bragged about that in social media as wide as they could. Why? IMHO: To divide and “encourage” Tehran to crush the protest and kill the protesters without mercy; to pit Iranians (Muslim Shia vs Sunni) cut each other’s throats. The Jews and their Western minions don’t care about anyone or anything except their goal and objectives: the collapse of the Islamic regime and the total destruction of Iran!

All Goyim, not just the Muslim/Arab, must engrave in their mind: The Jewish Plan is absolutely not negotiable! Jews are “chosen human.” All of You are not!

Be wise and learn; be courage and change; be brave and fight!

I have said enough at least for the past two years since 7 Oct 2023.