Government thugs, regardless of ethnicity, gender, age are all the same: brainlessly stupid, arrogant, inhumane!

These human beings once joined the government system of thuggery brute-force, they become thugs who see all other citizens/human being as their potential enemy if not enemy.

In both their consciousness and sub-consciousness, they deadly and falsely believe they have power and they know things better than other citizens just because they are government thugs. Just like people who believe they are more intelligent and are more valuable and worthier to be preserved than others just because of the color of their skin, their names, and their fictitious story and belief!

That’s why whenever, wherever these government thugs move, act, and speak whether in the state of active-duty, under-cover, or off duty, or at home or outside in public, the stench of such depraved thuggish hubris always flowing around them. These thugs just cannot hide it! It becomes their nature! I learn all of these firsthand ever since I began to observe life around me during the War and after wherever I’ve lived through.

The simple and obvious truth is that Government never of the people, never by the people, never for the people! That’s why and how DEMOCIDE exists as permanent state of human organized society ever since government exists as foundation of human society. Hundreds of millions “intellectuals” are unable to see it. But a thoughtful comedian was able to see it all through!

One of the problems is the “we, the people” always believe these kind of brainless brutality and cruelty would never happen to them because they are “law abiding citizen” or because of they belong to the group in power or whatever they believe. Governments and their thugs just don’t care and don’t give a shit about “we, the people!”