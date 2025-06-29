Well, I first knew about this guy years ago via Judge Napolitano interviewing him! It’s good to hear from him again! It’s informative and entertaining!
The Kim Iversen Show LIVE | June 27, 2025
Barry Cooper is a former top Texas narcotics officer turned whistleblower and anti-Drug War crusader. Once hailed as one of the best interdiction agents in the country, Cooper left law enforcement after a radical change of conscience and began NeverGetBusted, where he teaches people how to outsmart drug charges, beat drug tests, and avoid unlawful arrests. His life and transformation are now the focus of the explosive new docuseries Never Get Busted!, which premiered at Sundance in 2025. Watch Never Get Busted trailer here:
To get a consultation visit
https://www.nevergetbusted.com/
