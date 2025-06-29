PhiQuyenChinh’s Newsletter

110th
3h

Citizen's Love being sold, told lies and bowing to anyone who takes the role of a Daddy.

"The jew" deserves to rule and their hold on your Heads, Hearts and Gut is very secure...and you refuse to see it never mind deal with our reality.

If you "find" yourself in trouble CALL A DADDY never take that role yourself!

If you don't PAY a Daddy YOU will have to LEARN REALITY and that is feared by you all more than death!

You might make a mistake and you know that is not how we learn as you all have been conned it is how we fail! You're all so scared to grow up, so broken as humans you all seemingly cannot grow past being parented, fathered as little children must be.

You all can see your way to Liberty as you all deny you're so scared to live it that adhering to lies and liars is preferred.

