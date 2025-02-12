Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThis Would Never Happen In The WestCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThis Would Never Happen In The WestTheTaoOfAnarchyFeb 12, 20251Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThis Would Never Happen In The WestCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareThis woman would be beaten up or shot dead in the USA or Australia or Germany! Disagree? Have you seen enough during the Plandemic Lockdown?1Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterThis Would Never Happen In The WestCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share
No property tax for primary homes, no "eminent domain" property takings, no compulsory draft since 1949 since the quota has been filled each year by volunteers, and China is a communist country?
What is the first so primary proof of what a communist country is again folks?
"All lands in the hands of the state"? Would being forced to pay government to use "your" property be this?
The second being a heavy progressive income tax. China has a light, very light progressive income tax. Does the West?