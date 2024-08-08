Share this postThis Is What The Oxymoron Judeo-Christian West Is Worshiping, Protecting, Defending and Supportingthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThis Is What The Oxymoron Judeo-Christian West Is Worshiping, Protecting, Defending and SupportingTheTaoOfAnarchyAug 08, 2024Share this postThis Is What The Oxymoron Judeo-Christian West Is Worshiping, Protecting, Defending and Supportingthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThese Chosen Rats’ Acts and Their Torah/Talmud Mindset Say It All About JudaismShare this postThis Is What The Oxymoron Judeo-Christian West Is Worshiping, Protecting, Defending and Supportingthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare