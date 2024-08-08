Folks, “Stupid and foolish” people like William Binney, Thomas A. Drake, Ray McGovern, Jullian Assange, Chelsea Manning, Scott Ritter ... et all… always expect, prepared and ready for this moment. I myself been there done that in my ex-tribe Vietnam and now I am prepared and ready the same in this arse end of the world!

At any rate, IMHO, “Russian issue” is not the “cause” of this. It’s the DARK TRUTH about the fucking Jews that Scott Ritter and Larry Johnson have been exposing forcefully and unreservedly! You and I must know by now with 100% certainty with ample proofs that the Jewish controlled Cabal runs the USA, the Five Eyes totally and completely. Unless you’ve just dropped down from the moon!

I disagree with and don’t like Scott on those thugs “they just do their jobs.” Thuggery is NOT a job! Quit being a thug, an order follower, and find a decent real productive job!

A real JOB is a work that contributes to and enhance human life and human liberty!

Well… as I said, after all he is an ex-thug, unfortunately. He is still a naive statist, still believes in the system of thuggery a.k.a Government, selection, goon &thuggery of law.. all bullshit and myths about the state/government… But he is courageous and respectable in putting himself on the line for his belief. He walks his talks! That makes him a real man.

We are all flawed. None of us is perfect!

UPDATE: IMHO, this brazen assault on Scott and his family is not even about Scott himself per se. It’s an intimidation tactic to instill fear into the larger society, especially to people around Scott’s Peace project.

But they are stupid and wrong. Because those people who have stood up and come forward and spoken up CANNOT BE INTIMIDATED.

And to those sheeple and cowards they have already kneed down. There is no need for such brazenly stupid thuggery. Oh well that’s how statism works.