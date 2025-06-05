Did Douglas Macgregor read my Substack? I really I don’t know.
But I do know for a fact that the Muslim/Arab especially the Mullahs of Iran did not pay attention to such obvious solution and the reality of Jewishness to their own peril.
Since my substack is atheist and anarchist in its nature I would never expect religious and statist people would visit this site! DILLIGAF?
I am glad and thankful to know that my 4,000,000 readers know and understand that I devote my time and energy here not to placate or appease anyone.
BTW, The full interview is here:
COL. Douglas Macgregor: “Russia is on the Ropes”
Discussion about this post
No posts