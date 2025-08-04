Folk, as an analyst even just an “amateur” as I am, I’ve often visited different websites to get a wide spectrum of opinions, data as much and as many as I could. One of these rare view and source of data is [https://orientalreview.su]

Recently, I no longer can access the site in a direct way. I tried different ways (vpn, tor ect) and all I had were:

And at the end, I found out that either I or/and the OrientalReview were blocked by an oxymoron misnomer organization called “OPEN SANCTIONS,”

https://www.opensanctions.org/

which says that the OrientalReviews has been on Australian Jewish thugs’ sanction list!

It’s such a moronic stupidity at juvenile level that they have tried to block my IP address… since there are a bunch of ways to access the Website from different VPN IP!

The West has always bragged about their “White European IQ!”

I just wonder if such “IQ and Race” were true, then why such high IQ White European West has been controlled and enslaved by a small filthy group of Khazarian terrorist cowards a.k.a Jews without a way out, despite the fact that quite a number of citizens know and understand such their “Jewish problem” but could not do anything except whining. And some of them have even blame non-white citizens in their societies for their own cowardice and stupidity! (btw, I don’t believe in IQ or Race!)

The West and its “Whiteness” have evidently proven beyond doubt that IQ and Race are just myths! Intelligent, wise, heroic, courage, kind, humane, stupid, moronic, thuggish, cowardly people etc exist up and down every where)

It’s the mind of a person that decides what kind of that person would become, not the physical body. And the “mind” is impermanent! Even a Jew can come back to sanity by a process of “de-judaification” as the ex-Jew Gilad Atzmon correctly suggested:

“As dramatic as it may sound, a process of de-judaification must take place before Israelis can adopt any universal modern notion of civil life.”

Look at the whole so-called Christian West now! Not only governments but also its people have been willingly destroying their own societies and values from within to serve the Jews!

Di I just make that up?

Anyway, it’s me. The last word is yours, folks.