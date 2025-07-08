Please, take your time to CHOOSE what encrypt is best for you and get to know such TOOL properly such as what it can and cannot do. Its bugs etc… So that any possible mistake can be avoided… and applying such amazing tool beyond emailing.. such as storing your privacy info in an encrypted file in the “cloud” etc..

Please play around and do test run this “amazing tool” with your close friends/ wife/relatives etc...

And please try to make it your habit of using it in daily mail, communication with your members of your family, friends…it will be very fun and enjoyable.

Some of my friends, nephews, nieces, and grand nephew felt in love with this “amazing tool” after having been “forced” to use it by I! Now they are using it to store important info/data, share/send private photos, clip, documents among themselves their niches!

The fact is WE have already been in cage of statism where total and complete surveillance is the foundation of their “rule.”

When their “presidents, PM, three-alphabet directors” have been bugged and even assassinated when needed, you must know and understand how flawed, dangerous, and destructive the system of government is. This is NOT new at all. That’s how and why kings, queens, generals… etc were wasted by their own “soldiers, guards.” It’s nature of Power just like the nature of scorpion!

It’s still amazed me by the fact that those thugs and ex-thugs still think they are “special” and “needed, loved” by “our Govt” even somehow “irreplaceable!” These brainless “thugs” and “ex-thugs” still refuse to see and deny the fact that Presidents, soldiers, and civilians, their own husbands/ wives, children etc can be “sacrificed” when Power need to be protected and preserved (read for the self-serving interests of the power holders- national interest and national security are obviously bullshit- look at how they are all shamelessly kowtowing to the Jews but “We-the-people just cannot see such obvious!)

From the beginning of time, the system spares no one. It just becomes more effective in modern time with new technology that’s all. That’s why and how the idea of “anarchy” is NOT a “modern wish” but began and exist also from the beginning of time. Laozti and Jesus of Nazareth were just among the first to be known by us. Not the first to think of such solution for mankind!

Anyway, be mindful that Substack has been working with/for thugs (collecting passing info) so please DO NOT USE Substack Private Chat/Message-

I will make THIS POST a Special Private Message Board Post for me and people who want to join encrypted communication in comment section!

By the way, Thunderbird has been developed for Iphone as well.

https://blog.thunderbird.net/2025/05/thunderbird-for-mobile-april-2025-progress-report/

How to Import Thunderbird Email to iPhone?

Download and run the software on your device. Next, the tool loads the Thunderbird data automatically, or also users can load the files and folder manually. next, all the data will appear on the windows for preview. And then choose “IMAP” from the “Select Saving Option”.

Hopefully you, my friend will be on my list of “for private eyes only” and be a regular of the Special Post Comment Section!

Phiquyenchinh/TheTaoOfAnarchy