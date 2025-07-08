PhiQuyenChinh’s Newsletter

PhiQuyenChinh’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheTaoOfAnarchy's avatar
TheTaoOfAnarchy
2h

The most important thing about your Private Keys is that You must save it and store it somewhere only you know...so that when you change your Phone or start to use other devices or other GPG apps to communicate in encryption... YOU will not NEED to create a new GPG .. You just need to IMPORT this unique Private Keys into new GPG apps/device.. and you can read all encrypted emails.. Otherwise without your old private-keys, You and your correspondents WILL have to create new GPG and cannot go back and read all the previous messages...

I hope you now understand how important the Private Keys is.. just exactly the function of Private Keys in Bitcoin!

Without understand the "private keys" millions people have been cheated crooked by crypto companies who claim to create "HARD COLD Wallets" and sell them to gullible people for years.. even now..

People just don't know that they only need to keep Private-Keys.. No need for any wallets...

If you don't hold private keys, you don't own crypto. In this case You cannot read the message. Anyone who has your private-keys can claim your cryptos and read your encrypted message!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TheTaoOfAnarchy's avatar
TheTaoOfAnarchy
19m

My friend, please feel free to DELETE the encrypted message after it has been replied..

And as for me- I will delete all encrypted messages after all being replied!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PhiQuyenChinh (TheTaoOfAnarchy)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture