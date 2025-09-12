And now the Jews and their government’s thugs are trying to silence everyone with their Jewish intimidation, terrorism, and assassination! But they are stupid! It’s futile and useless! Why?

Obviously, as I said long time ago that is simply because those sheeple and cowards who would bow down their head walking in obedience all their life… there is no need for such waste of resources! More importantly for those who have already stood up and spoken up…they are fearless! They don’t care whatever trick you do, Jews!

Have they seen enough of those people, you cowards, Jews?

Well, I know you may think you demonic Yahweh’s chosen Jews would live and laugh forever. I am not going to argue with that… but good luck!