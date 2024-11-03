This is how bullshit and gas-lighting and cowardly Putin Russia and Syrian Regime are!
This is how bullshit and gas-lighting and cowardly Putin Russia and Assad Syrian rare!
Syria has been attacked and bombed by the Jews in daily basis…even after Putin-Russia was invited in to help... but not a single retaliation to stop any attack from the Jews at all!
What kind of nation that is powerless to protect its territory its citizens? Even the occupied Gazans have been fighting back despite being genocided and lacking of everything!