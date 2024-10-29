Share this postThis is how being Judaified looks likethetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThis is how being Judaified looks likeTheTaoOfAnarchyOct 29, 2024Share this postThis is how being Judaified looks likethetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareSo the dumbest thing a gentile ever does is to sign an agreement with Jews or any Judaified creature, especially if one is a Muslim or Arab. Such an unforgivable and unpardonable act of stupidity!Share this postThis is how being Judaified looks likethetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
"So the dumbest thing a gentile ever does is to sign an agreement with Jews or any Judaified creature, especially if one is a Muslim or Arab"???
Do YOU base your entire existence on "the jew"s creations? Feeding, empowering and VENERATING "the jew" with your every interaction? Do you do so by DENIAL of what these are? I DON'T! Do YOU even care what these are?
A judaic herd member refuses to even comprehend WHAT so WHO are their Gods. Can you even comprehend WHAT your God is and WHO creates your God SO are YOUR true Gods?
So the dumbest thing a gentile ever does is to sign an agreement with Jews or any Judaified creature, especially if one is a Muslim or Arab? WHO OWNS THE CENTRAL BANKS IN THE ISLAMIC WORLD? ISLAMISTS OR JEWS? What Islamic country does NOT demand usury from its herd?
IS MONEY CENTRAL, NO 100% REQUIRED FOR YOU TO LIVE? WHO CREATES YOURS? Does 100% dependency, total submission to, fealty to what empowers your alleged enemies not make YOU YOUR OWN ENEMY? Your world deserves "the jew" as your Gods because; YOU FUCKING MORON, YOU'RE DEMANDING "THE JEW" BE YOUR GODS! YOU'RE JUST IN A DENIAL THAT MAKES YOU WORSE THAN ANY JEW! READ THE BELOW FOR COMPREHENSION AND TELL YOURSELF YOU'RE NOT THE "EXCREMENT" ROTHSCHILD TOLD HIS SON'S YOU ALL ARE FOR YOUR DOCILE OBSEQUIOUS HANDING OVER OF YOUR POWER OF FORCE TO THOSE YOU CLAIM TO HATE! Denial of our reality makes the denier his own enemy. You're the perfect example. As you CHOOSE to live on the use of what empowers who you CLAIM are your enemies and deny this just as any criminal denies his culpability in crime!
"What is the worldly religion of the Jew? Huckstering. What is his worldly God? Money.…. Money is the jealous god of Israel, in face of which no other god may exist. Money degrades all the gods of man – and turns them into commodities…. The bill of exchange is the real god of the Jew. His god is only an illusory bill of exchange…. The chimerical nationality of the Jew is the nationality of the merchant, of the man of money in general." Karl Marx
"Capitalist production, therefore, develops technology, and the combining together of various processes into a social whole, only by sapping the original sources of wealth, the soil and the laborer." Karl Marx
"Remember my children, that all the earth must belong to us Jews, and that the gentiles, being mere excrement's of animals, must possess nothing." ~ Mayer Amschel Rothschild on his deathbed, 1812
In these claims; you feckless herd member, is YOUR CALL TO ADULT DUTY! "Our right lies in force. The word RIGHT is an abstract thought and proves nothing. I find a new right...to attack by the right of the strong, to reconstruct all existing institutions, and to become the sovereign lord of all those who left to us the Rights to their powers by laying them down to us in their liberalism" Mayer Amschel Rothschild
"We jews continue to be amazed with the ease by which Gentiles have fallen into our hands. Woe be unto us if they (gentiles) see the futility of it, lay down the pen and take up the sword. We will never be deposed by words, only force." Harold Wallace Rosenthal. Assistant to jewish senator jacob javits who spearheaded the open immigration policy in 1965.
"The jew"s are AMAZED at YOUR cowardly, feckless choice to live as a herd animal DENYING THIS TO YOUR DYING DAY! YOU, ET AL EVEN TRAIN YOUR OFFSPRING TO CARRY ON THIS CRIMINALITY! Living as Adults is too scary for herd members, for herd members to even contemplate! THIS AS YOU CLAIM TO BE WHAT HUMANITY MUST BECOME BUT ARE AS FAR REMOVED FROM AS ANY "CITIZEN" CAN BE!
All "the jew" does t.h.e.y. do with YOUR energy, YOUR permission by your demand to be a consumer, a needful ward under a parens patriae that is "THE JEW"!
Keep demanding to be ruled and you will be as you will refuse to accept that power corrupts.