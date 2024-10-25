West Ignores BRICS and Ukrainian Retreats, While Israel Struggles with Resilient Hezbollah

24 October 2024 by Larry C. Johnson 36 Comments

Five Zionist Soldiers Killed in Southern Lebanon

At 8pm eastern time, I did a quick survey of the web-front pages of the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, POLITICO and the Financial Times. Not one word about the BRICS summit, which ended today in Kazan, Russia. Total crickets. And these clowns claim status as “news organizations.”

Guess what? Nothing on Ukraine’s military situation either. Why report on activities that will respectively change the international economic order and threaten the continued existence of NATO? No news here. Move along. Nothing to see.

This is journalistic malpractice on a staggering scale. And the owners of these various rags wonder why people under the age of 40 are not lining up to subscribe to their tabloid bullshit. The Washington Post is more concerned about the possible resentencing of the murdering Menendez brothers — two “nice” boys who whacked their parents 35 years ago. And the Post can’t let a day go by without smearing Donald Trump with the nonsensical claim from two former failed generals — Mark Milley and John Kelly — that Trump is just itching to order American troops to start rounding up Americans. That story lingered about as long as a fart in a hurricane.

How about the New York Times? Check out its banner.

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is running rampant among the political elite and Deep State. The pucker factor is so great that if an enterprising person, armed with a bag of coal, could skip through the news rooms shoving coal up the asses of these journalist, that person would have diamonds by the end of the day. The pressure is that great.

Speaking of pressure (how do you like that segue?): The Zionists are running into trouble in southern Lebanon. Check out these headlines and blurbs:

During my time at CIA, we called this, “No Shit Analysis.” Thank you Captain Obvious. Who could have predicted this? Well, me, Scott Ritter, Doug MacGregor, Brian Berletic and Danny Davis, just to mention a few. The pro-Zionist crowd had convinced themselves that if they decapitated Hamas and Hezbollah, that the Palestinian foot soldiers would curl into the fetal position and surrender. Oh, did I mention? The Zionists have the same deluded goal in mind for Iran. The Zionists, who are fueled by a massive combination of ignorance and arrogance, not to mention brutality, convinced themselves they can kill their way to peace. Instead of dealing with the demands of Hamas and Hezbollah for an independent homeland, the Zionists opted for genocide, and are starting to pay a heavy price for their vile racism.

A story in the Jerusalem Post illustrates this point.

Eliran Mizrahi, a 40-year-old father of four, reported for duty to the Gaza Strip shortly after the October 7 massacre, but he did not come back the same, his family told CNN. Mizrahi with PTSD for six months after his return, and died by suicide shortly before he was supposed to redeploy. During his service in Gaza, Mizrahi drove a D-9 bulldozer, an armored vehicle that can withstand bullets and explosives. His friend and co-driver, Guy Zaken, testified before the Knesset in June that the two were ordered to “run over terrorists, dead and alive, in the hundreds” on several occasions. He says he no longer eats meat because of this. “When you see a lot of meat outside, and blood… both ours and theirs (Hamas), then it really affects you when you eat,” he told CNN, referring to bodies. Zaken further told CNN that the two saw “very, very, very difficult things,” Zaken told CNN. “Things that are difficult to accept.” At the June Knesset hearing, PTSD survivors and veterans from the Israel-Hamas war recounted their experiences after ending their service.

Mizrahi’s claim that he was over living “terrorists” almost certainly means he was crushing women and babies. It is that kind of monstrous act by someone with a shred of humanity that haunts and compels him to kill himself.

What about Israel’s promise to attack Iran, following Iran’s 1 October missile barrage in Israel? According to The Times (of London):

Israel has delayed its retaliation for Iran’s ballistic missile attack on October 1 after a Pentagon leak allegedly revealed Israeli plans, British daily The Times reported. According to the paper, Israel is concerned that the information could help Iran understand the nature of the attack, necessitating a new plan.

It may be true or it may be misdirection. Really does not matter. I believe the Iranians believe Israel will attack and are prepared to defend and retaliate, only this time, Iran will be intent on inflicting real damage to Israel rather than send a message or warning.

And what is the West focused on, at least momentarily? A 35-year-old claim by a former swimsuit model that Trump grabbed her ass. Yeah, that’s really important stuff.