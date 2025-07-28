Note: MK-Ultra is just a small part of the Mind Control grand scheme a.k.a Social Engineering.

Food for thought:

-When you believe viruses exist,and people need vaxx clotshot you are mind controlled

-When you repeat the mantras “Tax-payers’ money” your are mind controlled

-When you believe that a small group of people has the right to wield violent power over the rest of the people for people own good, you are mind controlled

-When you still believe the apparent bullshit “"government of the people, by the people, for the people" despite ample evidence to the contrary, you are mind controlled

-When you still believe the fictitious filthy perverted genocidal Abrahamic stories is words of God, your are mind controlled

And many many more make believe in text books of economics, finance, politics, medicine, physics, archaeology, history etc… which are used to control people’s mind, dictate people’s thinking and behavior. It’s called social engineering!

Think about this folks!