"Having Balls" should be what you call those who openly state our only answer to "the jew". Total eradication of all who are jewish, promote jewish ideology, defend "the jew"s machinations* and offer the only REAL alternative BECAUSE WE LIVE IT, ANARCHY!
*What are "the jew"s machinations that Stu, et al ARE 100% DEPENDENT ON SO WILL NEVER EVEN MENTION OUR ONLY OPTION? In fact if our only option is mentioned Stu will show who so WHAT his One True God is and why!
“Why are the Jews hated? It is the inevitable result of their laws. They either have to conquer everybody or be hated by the whole human race.” — François-Marie Voltaire
ALL WRITTEN LAW IS NOAHIDE. THIS IS EASILY SEEN ONCE WHAT "THE JEW" DEMANDS IS ACCEPTED! THEN ALL WRITTEN LAW IS SEEN TO ALIGN WITH THEIR GOAL NOT WHAT IS BELIEVED WRITTEN LAW IS FOR!
“If it is ‘Anti-Semitism’ to say that Communism in the United States is Jewish, so be it. But to the unprejudiced mind it will look very much like ‘Americanism’. Communism all over the world―and not only in Russia―is Jewish.” ― Henry Ford
“I hardly exaggerate. Jewish life consists of two elements: Extracting money and protesting.”— Nahum Goldmann “The Jewish Paradox” 1978
'Most Jews do not like to admit it, but our god is Lucifer -- so I wasn't lying -- and we are his chosen people. Lucifer is very much alive.'" Harold Rosenthal
“Money is the universal, self-constituted value of all things. Hence it has robbed the whole world... of its proper value. Money is the alienated essence of man's labour and life, and this alien essence dominates him as he worships it.”―Karl Marx, On the Jewish Question
"What is the worldly religion of the Jew? Huckstering. What is his worldly God? Money.…. Money is the jealous god of Israel, in face of which no other god may exist. Money degrades all the gods of man – and turns them into commodities…. The bill of exchange is the real god of the Jew. His god is only an illusory bill of exchange…. The chimerical nationality of the Jew is the nationality of the merchant, of the man of money in general." Karl Marx
"Capitalist production, therefore, develops technology, and the combining together of various processes into a social whole, only by sapping the original sources of wealth, the soil and the laborer." Karl Marx
“What is the basis of Judaism? A practical passion and greed for profit. To what can we reduce his (the Jew’s) religious worship? To extortion. What is his real God? Cash!”— Karl Marx, founder of Communism, quoted in the British Guardian, July-August, 1924.
We Jews glory in the fact that the stupid goy have never realized that we are the parasites consuming an increasing portion of production while the producers are continually receiving less and less. Harold Wallace Rosenthal, The Harold Wallace Rosenthal Interview, 1976, by Charles A. Weisman, published June 1992 (See chapter 9, ‘Jews about Financial and Political Power)
"We jews continue to be amazed with the ease by which Christian Americans have fallen into our hands. Woe be unto us if they (gentiles) see the futility of it, lay down the pen and take up the sword. We will never be deposed by words, only force." Harold Wallace Rosenthal. Assistant to jewish senator jacob javits who spearheaded the open immigration policy in 1965.