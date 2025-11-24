If any of you want to k now why you're governed just ask yourself if you're willing to go straight into Adult life. When you answer yourself honestly you will then know why "the jew" rules you and deserves to. You're all denying what you are in reality and why.
I'm an Adult. None of you are. NONE! What's the difference between us?
1 I carry no insurances.
2 I pay no income tax.
3. I carry no licenses.
4. I have no social security.
5. I have no pension.
6. I heal myself and avoid allopathy as though it is the second worst crime "the jew" has foisted on the gullible.
7. I use no banks.
8. My food comes from my direct efforts on my land and from that which I trade with others directly.
Folks, not one of you see Adulthood as anything but insane and dangerous. As living WITHOUT A DADDY WHICH IS WHAT YOU ALL FEAR MORE THAN YOUR UNDENIABLE UPCOMING DEATHS! Oh yeah, I forgot, all you feckless bipedal cattle have to do to overcome death is FUCKING BELIEVE A SKY DADDY EXISTS AND WANTS YOU TO BE WITH HIM FOREVER JUST FOR YOU REMAINING AS A FOUNT OF ENERGY FOR EVIL INCARNATE!
No posts
Ready for more?
If any of you want to k now why you're governed just ask yourself if you're willing to go straight into Adult life. When you answer yourself honestly you will then know why "the jew" rules you and deserves to. You're all denying what you are in reality and why.
I'm an Adult. None of you are. NONE! What's the difference between us?
1 I carry no insurances.
2 I pay no income tax.
3. I carry no licenses.
4. I have no social security.
5. I have no pension.
6. I heal myself and avoid allopathy as though it is the second worst crime "the jew" has foisted on the gullible.
7. I use no banks.
8. My food comes from my direct efforts on my land and from that which I trade with others directly.
Folks, not one of you see Adulthood as anything but insane and dangerous. As living WITHOUT A DADDY WHICH IS WHAT YOU ALL FEAR MORE THAN YOUR UNDENIABLE UPCOMING DEATHS! Oh yeah, I forgot, all you feckless bipedal cattle have to do to overcome death is FUCKING BELIEVE A SKY DADDY EXISTS AND WANTS YOU TO BE WITH HIM FOREVER JUST FOR YOU REMAINING AS A FOUNT OF ENERGY FOR EVIL INCARNATE!