The Jewish koshered ruling class treats people like a bunch of idiots. They condescendingly lie to people with their straight face because they know for a fact that people have been trained and indoctrinated to devolve into a bunch of idiots and cowards. It’s not because of people “nature” as Gustave Le Bon postulates but because of the long term social engineering by the power-that-should-not-be.

People had been forbidden to read (still forbidden in certain countries, cultures, and religion) and now have been “encouraged” to only read certain things funneled by the “ruling class” so that people would have rare chance to “read” real things but just entertaining fiction or “funneled knowledge” by designed a.k.a Education and MSM.

Consequently when they confront real “stuffs” that will trigger their cognitive dissonance and they will enter the state of fierce denial!

This problem gets worse within the formally educated class whose livelihood and privileges derive from such social engineered make believe and the state of ignorance of the masses. Thus these “educated class” would NOT ONLY face cognitive dissonance but would fight existentially any such “deviation” to protect their “raison d'être,” their very existence! These “formally well educated” people do read but would never dare to understand.

This explains the fact that such obvious evil fictitious stories, The Bible, and its interpretation, the Talmud have been all out there in public domain in black and white for thousand years, and many if not most Abrahamic believers, ordinary and educated alike, memorized these fictitious stories by heart… but only a handful of people ever dared to speak up and point out the obvious evilness and lies in the so-called “holy Bible.”

“It is from the Bible that man has learned cruelty, rapine, and murder; for the belief of a cruel God makes a cruel man. That bloodthirsty man, called the prophet Samuel, makes God to say, (i Sam. xv. 3,) “Now go and smite Amaleck, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not, but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass.” That Samuel or some other impostor might say this, is what, at this distance of time, can neither be proved nor disproved, but in my opinion it is blasphemy to say, or to believe, that God said it. All our ideas of the justice and goodness of God revolt at the impious cruelty of the Bible. It is not a God, just and good, but a devil, under the name of God, that the Bible describes. What makes this pretended order to destroy the Amalekites appear the worse, is the reason given for it. The Amalekites, four hundred years before, according to the account in Exodus xvii. (but which has the appearance of fable from the magical account it gives of Moses holding up his hands,) had opposed the Israelites coming into their country, and this the Amalckites had a right to do, because the Israelites were the invaders, as the Spaniards were the invaders of Mexico; and this opposition by the Amalekites, at that time, is given as a reason, that the men, women, infants and sucklings, sheep and oxen, camels and asses, that were born four hundred years afterwards, should be put to death; and to complete the horror, Samuel hewed Agag, the chief of the Amalekites, in pieces, as you would hew a stick of wood. I will bestow a few observations on this case. In the first place, nobody knows who the author, or writer, of the book of Samuel was, and, therefore, the fact itself has no other proof than anonymous or hearsay evidence, which is no evidence at all. In the second place, this anonymous book says, that this slaughter was done by ‘the express command of God:’ but all our ideas of the justice and goodness of God give the lie to the book, and as I never will believe any book that ascribes cruelty and injustice to God, I therefore reject the Bible as unworthy of credit. As I have now given you my reasons for believing that the Bible is not the word of God, that it is a falsehood, I have a right to ask you your reasons for believing the contrary; but I know you can give me none, except that you were educated to believe the Bible; and as the Turks give the same reason for believing the Koran, it is evident that education makes all the difference, and that reason and truth have nothing to do in the case. You believe in the Bible from the accident of birth, and the Turks believe in the Koran from the same accident, and each calls the other ‘infidel.’ But leaving the prejudice of education out of the case, the unprejudiced truth is, that all are infidels who believe falsely of God, whether they draw their creed from the Bible, or from the Koran, from the Old Testament, or from the New. THOMAS PAINE. (1736 -1809) https://www.thomaspaine.org/works/essays/religion/age-of-reason-letters.html [Bible] It is full of interest. It has noble poetry in it; and some clever fables; and some blood-drenched history; and some good morals; and a wealth of obscenity; and upwards of a thousand lies. (Letters from the Earth Mark Twain (1835 –1910)

It explaines WHY such obvious lies despite of their trail with bloodbaths, suffering, and division have lasted for thousand years and their victims still cling to such fictitious evil stories as “truth” with no end in sight!

Such “holy lies” and fabrication might not have caused such horrible things if it wasn’t for the government’s violent authority of the imagined state that uses such lies to rule and sanction and protect their atrocities.

It’s just me. The last word is always yours, folks.

APPENDIX

Some Examples Of Evils of the Talmud

Sanhedrin 59a: “Murdering Goyim is like killing a wild animal.” Abodah Zara 26b: “Even the best of the Gentiles should be killed.” Sanhedrin 59a: “A Goy (Gentile) who pries into The Law (Talmud) is guilty of death.” Libbre David 37: “To communicate anything to a Goy about our religious relations would be equal to the killing of all Jews, for if the Goyim knew what we teach about them, they would kill us openly.” Libbre David 37: “If a Jew be called upon to explain any part of the rabbinic books, he ought to give only a false explanation. Who ever will violate this order shall be put to death.” Yebhamoth 11b: “Sexual intercourse with a little girl is permitted if she is three years of age.” Schabouth Hag 6d: “Jews may swear falsely by use of subterfuge wording.” Hikkoth Akum X1: “Show no mercy to the Goyim.” Choschen Hamm 388: “If it can be proven that someone has given the money of Israelites to the Goyim, a way must be found after prudent consideration to wipe him off the face of the Earth.” Choschen Hamm 266: “A Jew may keep anything he finds which belongs to the Akum (Gentile) For he who returns lost property (to Gentiles) sins against the Law by increasing the power of the transgressors of the Law. It is praiseworthy, however, to return lost property if it is done to honor the name of God, namely, if by so doing, Christians will praise the Jews and look upon them as honorable people.” Szaaloth-Utszabot The Book of Jore Dia 17: “A Jew should and must make a false oath when the Goyim asks if our books contain anything against them.” Simeon Haddarsen, fol 56: “When the Messiah comes every Jew will have 2800 slaves. Baba Necia 114: “The Jews are human beings, but the nations of the world are not human beings but beasts.”

APPENDIX

Let’s Read the Evil Torah and Talmud in Its Own Print!

Introductions to the Babylonian Talmud

Sanhedrin 69b

אַמַּאי? אֵימָא: אַיְילוֹנִית הִיא, וְאַדַּעְתָּא דְּהָכִי לָא קַדֵּישׁ! אֶלָּא, לָאו דְּאָמְרִינַן: זִיל בָּתַר רוּבָּא, וְרוֹב נָשִׁים לָאו אַיְילוֹנִית נִינְהוּ.

https://www.sefaria.org/Sanhedrin.68a.1?lang=bi&with=Introductions%20to%20the%20Babylonian%20Talmud&lang2=en

https://jwa.org/encyclopedia/article/violence-against-women-in-the-hebrew-bible

https://sites.camden.rutgers.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2017/03/Jewish-Law-Resnicoff.pdf

“Even the best of the goyim should all be killed.” (Soferim 15)

Coschen Hamischpat 425

“It is the law to kill anyone who denies the Torah. The Christians belong to the denying ones of the Torah.”

Hagah 425.

Denial in this context means not practising. Therefore, Muslims are also belong to the "deniers" and need to be killed.

Talmud: Bammidber raba c 21 & Jalkut 772

“Every Jew, who spills the blood of the godless (non-Jews), is doing the same as making a sacrifice to God.”

Central Regional Command of the Israeli Army:

"In war, when our forces storm the enemy, they are allowed and even enjoined by the Halakhah [Jewish law] to kill even good civilians, that is, civilians who are ostensibly good."-

Some Examples Of Evils of the Torah

https://www.evilbible.com/do-not-ignore-the-old-testament/evils-of-the-torah/

Evils, Atrocities, and Injustices of the Torah

The following is a short list of sadistic acts that are commanded, allowed, or threatened by God and his “righteous” men. All of these verses can be found in the Torah. (which are the first five books of the Bible.) I have put them in chronological order so that you may verify them as you read along. Keep in mind that the scriptures literally have an atrocity on every other page.

God entraps humans by placing the tree of knowledge in the garden and telling Adam and Eve not to eat of it. This is rather similar to placing a toy in front of a child and telling them they are not allowed to play with it. God created us with instinct, rebellion, and curiosity. Soon he punishes us for only doing what is part of our nature. (Genesis 2:16-17)

God then commands that all women must have dangerous childbirths because Eve ate the fruit. In no way shape or form is it just that I must pay for the sins of my ancestors. (Genesis 3:16)

God caused sibling rivalry by favoring Abel over Cain, with absolutely no attempt at justification. This act of favoritism led to Abel’s death. (Genesis 4:3-5)

God intentionally killed every man, woman, and child on the planet except for eight people in the great flood. (Genesis 7:23)

God commands Hagar go back into slavery and bear children for her master though she does not want to. (Genesis 16:7-9)

God burns down a whole city (women and children included) simply because they were supposedly homosexual. (Genesis 19:23-25)

Er, Judah’s firstborn, was wicked in the sight of the Lord; and that the Lord slew him. How was Er wicked? The Bible doesn’t give us this bit of information, only that Er was wicked in the sight of the Lord. (Genesis 38:7)

God murders Onan for refusing to commit incest with his sister in law. (Genesis 38:10)

Exodus 12:29 God repeatedly tells Moses exactly what calamity he will next visit upon the Egyptians if the Pharaoh does not allow the Israelites to be set free from slavery. Then he tells Moses (also repeatedly) that he will harden Pharaoh’s heart, so that he will refuse to allow the Israelites to go, thus bringing a calamity upon his own people, as well as showing him the awesome power of the Israelites’ Lord. This occurs over and over, bringing calamity upon calamity upon the Egyptian people. What is troubling about this verse is that when god “hardens the pharaoh’s heart” he is interfering with the Pharaoh’s free will and ultimately bringing punishment on the Egyptians for something they are not responsible for. As a final punishment god decides to kill all the first born of Egypt. The lord reduced himself to murdering innocent kids when he could have simply freed the Israelites himself with his “omnipotent” power.

God punishes children for the sins of their fathers, unto the third and fourth generations. Punishing a child for the sins of their ancestors is not very just. (Exodus 20:5 & 34:7)

God endorses slavery. He even set up laws as to how slavery was to be carried out, and goes as far as Okaying beating them. (Exodus 21:2-6)

God sanctioned the selling of ones daughter. How can any being tell another to literally sell their child into slavery? Disgusting! (Exodus 21:7)

God orders the death of witches, sorceresses and anyone who practices magic. Sadly enough, this verse was justification for the Inquisition. (Exodus 22:18)

God ordered to be killed, 3,000 Israelites for no greater crime than worshiping a golden calf. I don’t know about you but death is a pretty harsh fucking punishment. (Exodus 32:27)

God commands death for cursing out ones parents and death for adultery. Gee, with these types of laws the population should be almost nil by now. (Leviticus 20:9-10)

Once again god is a homophobe, or at the very least, a bigot. (Leviticus 20:13)

Handicapped people must not approach the altar. (Leviticus 21:16-23)

And ye shall eat the flesh of your sons, and the flesh of your daughters shill ye eat. (Leviticus 26:30)

God ordered and allowed human sacrifices. (Leviticus 27:28-29)

God buries alive Korah and his family. (Numbers 16:27)

Genesis 15:18-21

“On that day the Lord made a covenant with Abraham and said, ‘To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt [the Nile] to the great river, the Euphrates, including the lands of the Kenites, the Kenizzites, the Kadmonites, the Hittites, the Perizzites, the Rephaim, the Amoriotes, the Caananites, the Girgashites, and the Jebusites.’ ”

Deuteronomy 7:1-2

“You must not let any living thing survive among the cities of these people the Lord your God is giving you as an inheritance: the Girgashites, the Amorites, the Caananites, the Perizzites, the Hivites, and the Jebusites. You must put them all to death.”

Deuteronomy 7:16

“Destroy every nation that the Lord your God places in your power, and do not show them any mercy.”

Deuteronomy 20:16-18

“When you capture cities in the land he Lord your God is giving you, kill everyone. Completely destroy all the people: the Hittites, the Amorites, the Caananites, the Perizzites, the Hivites, and the Jebusites, as the Lord has ordered you to do. Kill them so that they will not make you sin against the Lord by teaching you to do all the disgusting things they do in the worship of their gods.”

God killed 250 Levite princes who disagreed with Moses’ leadership. He was so bloodthirsty that he wanted to slay more until he was talked out of it. Later he put a plague upon 14,700 Jews who thought there was something wrong in killing 250 princes. (Numbers 16:35)

God utterly destroyed the Canaanites at Hormah as a favor to the Jews. (Numbers 21:1-3)

God abetted Moses in utterly destroying the Amorites at Heshbon including the men, the women, and the little ones. (Numbers 21:27-35)

God commands Moses to kill all the Medianite people including children and women. To top it off he commands that the virgins be saved for later raping by Moses’ soldiers. (Numbers 31:17-18)

God ordered Moses’ army to utterly destroy 60 cities, killing all the women and children within! (Deuteronomy 3:3-7)

God ordered the Israelites to kill all the people of seven nations. He even says to show no mercy unto them. (Deuteronomy 7:12)

God orders that we kill everything that breathes in the cities that he gives us for an inheritance. (Deuteronomy 20:16)

A bastard can’t attend church “even to his tenth generation.” As if denying an innocent child rights to worship isn’t cruel. (Deuteronomy 23:2)