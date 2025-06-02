The Satanic False Flag

Dark-pilling, conspiracy cults, pied-piper operations, and Zionist spiritual warfare

Laurent Guyénot • May 22, 2025

Ever since I expressed my skepticism about the secret world government run by the Satan-Worshipping Pedophiles (SWP), I am cautioned, by those who know better, that “the greatest trick of the Devil is to convince us that he doesn’t exist” (an approximate quote from French poet Baudelaire). Marvel of unfalsifiability! Disbelief in the Devil’s existence proves the Devil’s power of deception! The Romans, who were unaware of the existence of this rebellious archangel — they thought Lucifer was the planet Venus! — were therefore under his sway. And what of the Chinese who, instead of the cosmic struggle between God and the Devil, prefer the eternal dialectic of Heaven and Earth? Poor naive people![1]

Satanic paranoia is a contagious disease. One of the symptoms is chronic hallucination of satanic symbols. For affected patients, for example, this picture proves that the Beatles were angels of Satan, MK-Ultra programmed in the Tavistock Institute:

I recently heard a man, apparently educated and sincere, sharing his discovery that the blue color in one photo of Emmanuel Macron has a “frequency” of 666. Can it be a coincidence, when in the same photo, there are two smartphones on top of one another, an obvious reference to the Twin Towers? And what about the leatherbound book in the corner? Don’t you know that this leather is from a lamb’s skin, and who would want to sacrifice a lamb but Satan-worshippers? I swear I’m not making it up. Believe it or not, normal, organic, high-IQ human brains can produce such ideas, when irradiated long enough by the proper cultural field. In fact, few people within the community of “truthers”, whether in America or in Europe, are totally immune from this paradigm. It’s a slippery rabbit hole. It’s produced by an addiction to red pills, which can lead you to take the fatal “dark pill”. As a war on minds to confuse and defuse political opposition, it is to the Trump years what LSD was to the Johnson years.

One of the assumptions is that Satan scatters his messages everywhere, for those who have eyes to see. Eyes wide open, that is, as opposed to “eyes wide shut”. With his last film of that title, by the way, Stanley Kubrick did much for the crystallization of that “paranoid style in American Pop Culture”, as Alex Sayf Cummings calls it. I must confess that I used to think of Kubrick as some kind of whistleblower, based mainly on Jay Weidner’s decryption of The Shining (see my take here). But Jasun Horsley (Kubrickon: The Cult of Kubrick, Attention Capture, & the Inception of AI, 2023) and S. William Snider (The Minotaur: A Kubrick Odyssey, 2024) have convinced me otherwise, and I now wonder if, instead — or in addition — Kubrick was not a forerunner of the QAnon dark-pilling: “It’s the Satanic pedophile elite!”

I would be tempted to say that the Devil’s greatest trick is to make people believe he exists — if it made any sense. We, the sons of Christendom, are constantly creating the devil, from one witch-hunt to another satanic panic, to the next Alex Jones hoax. So I’m not going to try and prove that Satan doesn’t exist, but rather, to begin with, explain what that old egregor is made of. How did Satan come into our world? The key takeaway: Christian demonology is primarily derived from the Jewish demonizing of non-Jewish gods, starting with the transformation of the Canaanite Baal into Beelzebul. The Christian Devil is a byproduct of Yahweh’s sociopathic jealousy. Starting from there, we’ll try to understand how the Christian Devil still serves the people of Yahweh today.

Our Christian concept of Satan has three main sources: the Satan of the Old Testament, the defamation of pagan gods, and the myth of fallen angels combined with the Serpent of Genesis 3.

The first component is the least important, because the Satan of the Old Testament has no ontological substance. The idea of a cosmic struggle between God and Satan is foreign to Hebrew thought. God is the source of both good and evil: “I make light and I create darkness. I create good and I create evil. I, Yahweh, do it all” (Isaiah 45:7). In Genesis, it is Yahweh who, after creating mankind, has second thoughts and exterminates all specimens but one family, who then appease him with the “pleasant smell” of holocausts (Genesis 8:21). All the afflictions that befell humankind — war, famine, plague, flood, fire and brimstone — have their source in Yahweh’s whims. It is Yahweh who, according to Zechariah 14:12, will punish all of Israel’s enemies by causing “their flesh to rot while they stand on their feet” (no wonder Israel’s secret nuclear policy has a biblical name).

However, a duplicate of Yahweh appears in some of the later books of the Tanakh: in 2Samuel 24, Yahweh sends the plague on his people, but in the same episode retold in 1Chronicles 21, the same disaster is attributed successively to “Yahweh”, to “the angel of Yahweh”, and to “Satan”. Rather like the Columbus-Moxica pair in Ridley Scott’s 1492, the good god’s respectability is preserved by assigning the bloody part to a subordinate.

In the Book of Job, “Satan” is a “son of God”, i.e. an angel, whom God allows to put Job to the test. When Satan appears in the Gospel story of Christ’s temptation in the desert (Matthew 4:8-10), it is in a similar role of temptator. And even when Luke 22:3 says that “Satan entered Judas”, we can consider that Satan is the instrument of divine Providence, since it was necessary to God’s plan that Judas betrays Jesus.

To conclude, the Hebrew Satan is not really God’s enemy, but rather his alter-ego or his avatar. Yahweh does have enemies, but they are not Satan; they are all the gods of all the peoples other than his own. We must turn to these in order to grasp the underpinnings of the Christian mythology of evil.

“You shall have no other gods besides me” is Yahweh’s first commandment (Exodus 20:3, Deuteronomy 5:7). He is the jealous god, hateful of all other gods and goddesses. He will destroy their homes and kill their priests when he can. There is only one true god, the god of Israel, and he has only one temple: so even the priests of Yahweh officiating at the sanctuary of Bethel, north of Jerusalem, had to be “slain on the altars” by Josiah (2Kings 23). But such inconvenience happened mostly to the priests of the Gentiles’ gods.

Two deities in particular are targeted: Ashera, the great goddess worshipped under many names throughout the Middle East, whom rebellious Israelites called the “Queen of Heaven” (Jeremiah 44); and Baal. The prophet Elijah slaughtered 450 priests of Baal after an epic holocaust competition (1Kings 18), and King Jehu invited all the priests of Baal for “a great sacrifice to Baal” which turned out to be their own massacre (2Kings 10). Thus, “Jehu rid Israel of Baal”, we are told; in other words, the god of Israel became the sole god — hence “God” — by eradicating physically the priests and altars of other gods. This is the historical process of the birth of Hebrew monotheism, as documented in the Bible itself.

Baal means “lord” in Semitic languages, and by religious extension “god”. The “baals” can therefore be translated as “the gods” (as when it says in Judges 2:11 that “the children of Israel did what was evil in the sight of Yahweh and served the baals”), while Baal in the singular designates God, sometimes also called Baal-Zebul by Canaanites, i.e. “lord of lords”, “chief of gods”, or “the supreme god”. Baal-Zebul became Beelzebul, or Belzebuth. That’s how the supreme God of the ancient Palestinians, identical to the Ahura Mazda of the Persians, became the Christians’ Devil.

We don’t have the Baalists’ version of that religious war which they lost, and we don’t know what they thought of Yahweh. But a safe guess is that they regarded the god of Israel as an evil, cruel, paranoid and lying demon, as did those Egyptians who, according to Plutarch (Isis and Osiris, xxxi), claimed that the Jews were begotten by Set, the god of lies, discord and murder, exiled to the desert of Judah by the community of the good gods.[2]

We’ve been taught that the Canaanite Baal ordered human sacrifices. It’s possible, but let’s be fair: in Numbers 31, it’s Yahweh who claims 32 young Midianite virgins as holocausts for himself. And according to biblical scholar Thomas Römer, when Israelites are said to sacrifice their own children to the god MLK (Moloch or Melek) in Yahweh’s temple and in his name (Leviticus 20:2-3; Jeremiah 7:30-31), we must understand that mlk means “king” and was an epithet of Yahweh. The distinction between Moloch and Yahweh is yet another late duplication, aimed at clearing Yahweh of his turpitudes.[3] In any case, the notion that the Hebrews led humankind to a giant leap forward by formally renouncing human sacrifices (Isaac being the first spared victim), is pure Hasbara. Greeks thought otherwise: Theophrastus wrote around 300 BC that, “the Syrians, or whom the Jews [Ioudaioi, meaning Judaeans] constitute a part, still now sacrifice live victims,” and that, “they were the first to institute sacrifices both of other living beings and of themselves.”[4] It does seem, therefore, that here already Jews have been blaming others for their own primitivism. As I mentioned here, the Hebrew Bible, which serves as Israel’s founding myth, is a prehistoric fossil, and Biblical genocidal warfare fits with what Lawrence Keeley describes in War Before Civilization.[5]

Christianity has adopted the Jewish premise that the gods of all peoples but Jews are demons, and that Baal-Zebul, whom the Canaanites took to be the supreme God, was in fact the prince of demons. In Mark’s Gospel, we read: “And the scribes who had come down from Jerusalem said [of Jesus], ‘He is possessed by Beelzebul’, and again, ‘It is through the prince of demons that he expels demons’” (Mark 3:22). In early Christianity, this prince of demons naturally merged with Satan, Christ’s tempter in Matthew 4:8-10, and Judas’ possessor in Luke 22:3.

Christian peoples have absorbed the Hebrew point of view, demonizing all gods other than the god of Israel, and even the great Egyptian and Babylonian civilizations that Hebrews came into contact with. The god of the Jews is God, and every other god is the Devil. Our Christian heritage has made us equate “Paganism” (itself a derogatory term, since paganus means “peasant”) with Satanism. Catholic baptism traditionally includes a formula of exorcism, because in the early centuries, a pagan convert first had to acknowledge that the gods he had so far worshipped were Satan’s demons: holy water was to cleanse him from the Devil.

Christianity’s uniqueness, from the point of view of non-Christians Romans, was not in its claim that one man was fathered by God and then overcame death, but in its fanatic intolerance of any other cults. Christians demanded that everyone not only accept the god of the Jews, but, this god being jealous, forfeit all gods to whom they had been loyal before, and denounce them as satanic demons: “What the Gentiles sacrifice, they sacrifice to demons and not to God” (1Corinthians 10:20). The Greek word daimon was itself demonized (daimones were lesser, but not necessarily evil spirits in Greek culture: Socrates had his good daimon).

That our Devil is the product of the demonization of paganism is illustrated by the iconography with which we are familiar. Why is the Devil depicted with goat’s horns and legs? Because he has taken on the features of the god Pan, a country god from Arcadia, protector of shepherds and inventor of the flute

.

The name Lucifer is another example: it’s a Latin word meaning “light-bearer”, which the Romans reserved for the planet (and goddess) Venus. In this case, however, the adoption of this name is linked to another source of Christian mythology: the story of the fall of angels. The name Lucifer appears in the Latin translation (known as the Vulgate) of Isaiah 14:12: “How you have fallen from heaven, bright star [Lucifer in Latin], son of the dawn! How you have been overthrown to the ground, tamer of the nations!” This passage refers to some Babylonian king, but the Church Fathers decided it applied to Satan, identified in the meantime with a rebellious archangel fallen from Heaven, and with the serpent of Genesis 3.

Let’s take a look at the origins of this theory of the fall of the archangel Lucifer, which has played and continues to play such an important role in Christian faith and conspiracy folklore.

In the myth of the Garden of Eden (Genesis 3), which is recognizably influenced by Persian traditions (paradise derives from the Persian word for “garden”), and possibly written in the Hellenistic period, we find the same pattern of demonization of foreign cults. Scholars have long detected in that story a polemical attack on foreign cults. There is disagreement, however, on the divinity portrayed as the serpent. Before modern scholarship revised the story’s dating downward, it was assumed that the serpent was associated to the Canaanite cult of Baal. It has also been noted that Glycon, a deity of Macedonian origin, is sometimes represented as a serpent. A still more likely candidate is Asclepius, whose “rod of Asclepius” with a serpent entwined would become the universal symbol for medicine. The cult of Asclepius was extremely popular and widespread during the Hellenistic period. “Asclepius alone maintained hundreds of offices open for patients throughout the Greek-speaking provinces, of which those at Epidaurus and Pergamon are only the most famous,” writes Ramsay MacMullen,[6] and we have archaeological evidence of its presence in Palestine.[7]

There is also a strong possibility that the polemic in Genesis 3 was targeting a brand of the Mosaic cult practiced in Samaria (the Northern Kingdom, or Israel). We learn from Numbers 21:9 that, on Yahweh’s instruction, Moses fashioned a brass serpent which, placed on a standard, healed snakebites. We then read in 2 Kings 18:4 that the king of Judea, Hezekiah, a great slayer of idols, “smashed the bronze serpent which Moses had made; for up to that time the Israelites had offered sacrifices to it.” That Samaritan cult of the Serpent (Nehustan) may have been adapted from the cult of Asclepius.

If, instead of focusing on the zoomorphism of the deceiver of Adam and Eve, we focus on what he offered them, we get a broader understanding of the underlying polemic of the tale. The serpent enticed Eve to eat the fruit of the tree “in the middle of the garden.” Genesis 2:9 mentions “the tree of life in the middle of the garden, and the tree of the knowledge of good and evil,” but that was probably meant as one single tree, since only one tree is mentioned from then on, and since, according to the serpent, its fruit brings not only knowledge of good and evil, but eternal life as well (Genesis 3:4-6). This sounds very much like the promise of the Greek (Eleusinian, Orphic and Pythagorean) mystery cults, as well as to the aim of Platonic philosophy. The serpent speaks like Socrates. He is the embodiment of the Hellenistic spirit. He stands, not for a particular god, but rather for the belief in man’s ability to gain knowledge of good and evil through his own efforts, an ability that was of divine origin. The philosopher Celsus (second century AD) understood the story in this way, and therefore denounced the god of the Jews as an enemy of humankind, “since he cursed the serpent, from whom the first men received the knowledge of good and evil.” Christians, according to Celsus, have fallen for this Jewish deception: “to the scum that constitutes their assemblies, [the Christian teachers] say: ‘Make sure none of you ever obtains knowledge, for too much learning is a dangerous thing: knowledge is a disease for the soul, and the soul that acquires knowledge will perish’” (Origen, Against Celsus IV and VI).

Some early Jewish and Christian Gnostics, under Hellenistic influence, also decrypted the story in the same way. According to Tertullian, they “magnify the Serpent to such a degree that they even place it before Christ … ‘For it is the Serpent, they say, who gave us the origin of the knowledge of good and evil’” (Against All Heresies II). One Gnostic text found among the Nag Hammadi collection, The Testimony of Truth (second or early third century AD), rewrites the story of the Garden of Eden from the point of view of the serpent, the revealer of divine wisdom. He convinces Adam and Eve to partake of knowledge (gnosis), while the evil demiurge deceptively threatens them with death if they do.[8] Around 400, Augustine dialogued with a Manichaean who, while claiming to be a Christian (and calling Augustine a “half-Christian” for not rejecting Jewish scriptures), sees in the biblical serpent the symbol of a divine principle (Against Faustus I, 2).[9]

Key takeaway: the story of Genesis 3, with its satanic serpent, is built upon the fundamental principle of the Mosaic cult: the characterization of foreign religions and philosophies as intrinsically evil, especially if they taught men to use their God-given reason.

Let us see now how this story was combined with the mythology of the fallen angels by the early Christian fathers.

There is no connection, in the Torah, between Satan and the serpent. It is not even clear if the primordial sea serpent called Leviathan in Psalms 74:14 and Isaiah 27:1 (the “dragon that lives in the sea”) is related in any way with the serpent of Genesis. But the connection is made in the Book of Revelation 12:7-9:

Then war broke out in heaven; Michael and his angels battled against the dragon. The dragon and its angels fought back, but they did not prevail and there was no longer any place for them in heaven. The huge dragon, the ancient serpent, who is called the Devil and Satan, who deceived the whole world, was thrown down to earth, and its angels were thrown down with it.

Here Satan, the Devil, the serpent and the dragon are amalgamated into the myth of the angelic war. That myth is drawn from Jewish apocalyptic literature of the Hellenistic period, influenced by Persian cosmology and Neoplatonism. It also incorporates the brief mention in Genesis 6:1-4 of the giants (Nephilim) born of the union of the sons of God (benei Elohim) with the daughters of men, a motif also elaborated in the first part of the Book of Enoch, entitled “The Book of the Watchers” and probably written at the end of the third century BC.

Among the Jewish apocalypses we can mention The Life of Adam and Eve (or Apocalypse of Moses, for the Greek version), dated to the first century BC or AD, and preserved only in Christianized versions. It tells how that God, after creating Adam, called the angels together to admire his work, and ordered them to bow down before his masterpiece, man. The angel Michael obeyed, but Satan refused: “I will not worship him who is younger than me and inferior. I’m older than him; it’s he who must worship me!” This Jewish apocryphal literature is the link between Hellenistic Judaism and Christian angelology.

Inspired by such stories, the doctrine of the fall of the angels was elaborated in the early centuries AD by theologians such as Justin of Nablus, Irenaeus of Lyons, Tertullian of Carthage and Origen of Alexandria. It became the basis of Augustine’s doctrine of original sin, and a pillar of Latin Christianity.

Interestingly, the Gnostics, mentioned earlier, had an alternative version of the fall of the angels, explaining how the divine plan was thwarted, and the material world created by accident. In this version, it is Yahweh, the creator and master of the material world, who is a fallen, perverted angelic entity. According to the Apocryphon of John (second century AD), under the name Yaltabaoth, Yahweh is a wicked archon who begets the world below and proclaims: “I am a jealous god, there is no other than me.” Then he tries to imprison Adam in a fake paradise, but Christ sends Eve to make Adam eat the fruit of the Tree of Knowledge and free the light imprisoned in him.[10]

From an orthodox Jewish or Christian point of view, these Gnostics invert the Genesis myth. But since the Genesis story was itself an inversion of the Hellenistic affirmation of man’s God-given freedom to reach wisdom and eternal life, the Gnostics are in fact merely re-establishing the original idea and setting the record straight.

In conclusion: the Gnostics and philosophers alike denounced the Jewish biblical story as a ruse. They could have replied to Baudelaire: the Jewish trick is to make us believe that the god of Israel is God when in fact he is the negation of our God-given freedom of thought.

Having identified the sources of the Christian Satan, we can now examine his harmful influence on the collective Western psyche, yesterday and today.

Even though some philosophers expressed doubt about the reality of the gods, the Romans generally assumed, out of a general respect for everyone’s religion, that most gods are real. And even though they understood that some gods care only for some people, they took for granted that the cosmic gods were known by all peoples, including Barbarians. So for example Julius Cesar claimed that the Gauls worshipped Mercury, Apollo, Mars, Jupiter and Minerva under other names (De Bello Gallico VI, 17).

Then came Christianity. The gods in whom the Romans put their trust were declared to be evil demons, “the principalities and the ruling forces who are masters of the darkness in this world, the spirits of evil in the heavens” (Ephesians 6:12). For Justin Martyr (c. 100-165), all those gods he had been taught to love as a child, like Apollo, Aphrodite, and Zeus, were in fact Satan’s angels. He wrote to the rulers of the Roman world: “Even now, these demons seek to keep you as their slaves, by preventing you from understanding what we say.”[11]

Slaves of Satan end up in Hell, forever. In a model sermon to be used by bishops and priests for eradicating paganism in the countryside, Martin of Braga (c. 515-579) emphasized the deserved punishments of the idol-worshippers, who,

in their flesh and for all time to come are dispatched to Hell, where dwells that inextinguishable fire forever, and where that flesh, regained through the resurrection, groaning, is eternally tormented — wishing to die once more so as not to feel its punishments but not allowed to die, thus that it may endure unceasing tortures.[12]

There is no Hell in the Hebraic tradition, since an immortal soul was not part of the divine design. According to the author of Genesis 3, Yahweh was very clear: “You are dust and to dust you shall return” (you may call that Yahweh’s curse). Adam and Eve were created physically immortal, and would have remained so had they not eaten the forbidden fruit, which brought death into the world. Under Neoplatonic influences, Hellenistic Judaism (Philo of Alexandria) and then Christianity rejected this Biblical materialism. But by emphasizing the immortality of the individual soul, Christianity made morality dependent on the prospect of posthumous retribution. Few could hope for a place in Heaven, and everyone was under the threat of eternal Hell — pain without end.

Some people, in some situations, are not afraid of death. They will take death rather than dishonor. They will give their lives without hesitation for their family, their clan, their tribe, or their nation. Torture was invented to break this kind of people. Torture means inflicting extreme pain while depriving the victim of the relief of death. This is what Hell is supposed to be: the ultimate torture, without end — you cannot die when you’re dead. Even the most courageous person who has no fear of death will tremble at the thought of eternal Hell, once he is convinced that God created or allowed such thing. Eternal hell is the sickest human idea, and it is a Christian idea — Latin Christian, to be fair: Greek Orthodoxy rejected it.

Because instilling the terror of Hell was a dominant aim of Christian preaching from the fourth to the eighteenth century, Christianity may be called a form of terrorism, and the Christian God may be deemed more evil than the Jewish God because of this additional cruelty. For even though the Christian God does not do the torturing himself, he allows it — God is omnipotent and could abolish Hell if He wanted to. Because the torturing of the baddies in Hell is God’s will, it makes a pleasant show for the goodies in Heaven, according to Thomas Aquinas: “in order that the happiness of the saints may be more delightful to them and that they may render more copious thanks to God for it, they are allowed to see perfectly the sufferings of the damned” (Summa Theologica 94, 2).

And if eternal torture is the fate of the unbelievers and misbelievers, then torturing them for a few days or a few months before they die, in the hope to convert them to the truth, is actually an act of mercy. Hence the Inquisition.

One of the aims of propaganda is to “demonize” the enemy. In that sense, the cult of Yahweh was a radical form of propaganda aimed at demonizing all other gods, turning the people who worship them into genocidable demon-worshippers.

The Church used the same method against its enemies: they are not just wrong, they are possessed by Satan. Ironically, the king of France Philip the Fair used it to get rid of the Knights Templars, the pope’s elite troops and bankers. From their trial in 1307 dates Baphomet, the demon they were accused of worshipping; it became synonymous with Satan and Lucifer in Catholic and post-Catholic folklore. Since “Baphomet” was obviously intended to sound like “Mahomet” (the old French pronunciation of Muhammad), we have here another case of the demonization of a foreign religion. (Nevertheless, I know some Muslims who believe Baphomet is real).

In modern secular societies, Satan can still come handy as a political tool. In Black Magic and Bogeymen, British sociologist Richard Jenkins has documented a psy-op carried out by the British secret services in Northern Ireland between 1972 and 1974, aimed at disarming the Catholic and Protestant militia, by placing satanic objects and inscriptions in the war zones of Belfast, and circulating rumors of ritual murders.[13]

More recently, Satan has been enrolled in a much larger-scale operation: the QAnon conspiracy theory of the Satan-Worshipping-Pedophiles (SWP) who have taken control of the upper echelons of society, raping and sacrificing children in satanic rituals, or extracting adrenochrome from them under torture. This theory has been promoted, more or less openly, in a number of documentaries such as Mike Smith’s Out of Shadows, released in 2020 (watch these two minutes to test your level of credulity).

The success of this campaign can be measured by a March 2022 poll of the Public Religion Research Institute, according to which close to a quarter of Americans identifying as Republicans agreed with the following assertion: “The government, media and financial world in the U.S. are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex trafficking operation.”

Back in 2018, Suzie Dawson called the QAnon movement a “‘Pied Piper’ operation”, meaning that “the operation exists to round up people that are otherwise dangerous to the Deep State (because they are genuinely opposed to it), usurp time and attention, and trick them into serving its aims.” Q told the QAnonists, for example, to be suspicious of Edward Snowden, or not to worry about Julian Assange when he needed support more than ever. Indeed in March 2018, shortly before he was imprisoned in the UK, Assange himself, when asked about QAnon’s rumor that he was secretly free, denounced it as “a black PR campaign amplified by CIA contractors to reduce support for WikiLeaks” (read Caitline Johnstone’s article).

Jasun Horsley, an excellent author on such topics, on his Substack blog Children of Job, refers to QAnon — “and its current upgrade of ‘Trump vs. the Deep State’” — as “2nd-matrix conspiratainment”, and points out the addictive — therefore demonic — power of this artificial, manipulative mental construct.

Who was behind the QAnon operation? Suzie Dawson names the “Deep State”, but that is really not naming anything. The QAnon movement gained momentum just as the Epstein scandal was spilling into the mainstream press. Could one of the objectives be to defuse this scandal, or rather to divert attention from what was really going on: the control of American elites by Israeli honey traps and blackmail? This underage prostitution ring run by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell (daughter of a Mossad agent), perfectly illustrates how the West is rotting from the head. And it happens to be run by Yahweh-worshippers, not Satan-worshippers.

As a fast-growing number of people discover that the government, media and financial world in the U.S. are controlled by Zionists, who has an interest in making as much noise as possible with the alternative message: “The government, media and financial world in the U.S. are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex trafficking operation”? Who has benefited from that operation? Has Donald Trump, by the way, dismantled the Satan-worshipping elite pedophile ring? Is John Podesta in prison? No, but Netanyahu is a regular guest at the White House, and he is allowed to commit the biggest child-sacrifice in history, with Trump’s blessing. QAnon and its SWP mythology has created a smokescreen to conceal from the view of religious-minded patriots Israel’s takeover of the American government.

This is why we can say that Satanism is the false flag of Yahwism, just as Islamic terrorism was in the case of 9/11.

“There are six million children being trafficked around the world!” This is the first sentence you read in a promotional video for Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), the organization run by Tim Ballard, the Mormon whose real-life record of child-rescue is so obscure and controversial that it had to be fictionalized (Ballard is played by Jim Caviezel in Sound of Freedom).

Six million! Imagine how dump they must think we are! It worked once, so why not twice? The psychological mechanisms of belief are the same: we are asked to believe in those six million, not because we’re convinced by sourced information or rational arguments, but because of the moral pressure. We’re talking here about children sold, raped, tortured and finally executed, or drained of their organs, their blood or their “adrenochrome”, or all of the above. If you don’t believe it, you’re taking the risk of sounding like you want to protect the monsters. Better believe anything than take that kind of risk. Infinite suffering requires infinite belief. You would just embarrass yourself if you just cast doubt on the figures.

In his documentary Operation Amber Alert, released days before the last American presidential elections, Ryan Matta claims that “the U.S. government has been hijacked by a network of elite pedophiles,” and puts forward the figure of 437,103 children who have disappeared in sex-trafficking rings in the United States during the Biden presidency. As I understand, this figure is an estimate of the number of self-declared “minors” who crossed the Mexican border illegally during the Biden administration, which prohibited border guards from turning them back. The Health and Human Services (HHS) had a legal obligation to keep track of these minors, but no means of doing so, and has therefore officially lost track of them. Matta makes a ridiculous shortcut by claiming that all these real or alleged minors have been kidnapped by sex-trafficking gangs, with images heavily suggesting that they are used in satanic rituals.

One of QAnon’s slogans has been The Great Awakening. So we may call the people affected by the QAnon type of mythology, the Awakes. They are mostly Christians, with eschatological leanings; they await the Great Storm, the Great Revelation and the Great Judgment that will make America Great Again by putting the satanists (mostly Democrats) in prison, and then in Hell.

The Awakes are fighting the Wokes . They see wokism as a form of satanism, and for obvious reasons: there is a close acquaintance in mass culture between transsexualism and satanism (let’s think of Marilyn Manson, for example). Transsexualism and satanism are both transgressions: transgression of the natural in the first case, transgression of the sacred in the second. The Christian tends to see satanism as the core element, but in my view it is peripheral. Insofar as Christianity defends natural laws, anti-Christian satanic symbols are used to amplify the transsexualist transgression. At the same time, it radicalizes the hostility of the Awakes and turn their activism into a religious crusade, rather than a defense of common sense and sound science. Satanism is the form, transsexualism is the content.

As an ideology, transsexualism is an evolution of individualism, egalitarianism, relativism, progressivism and all that ideological salad on which the West has been feeding for a century: everyone is free to choose their identity, all identities have equal value, there is no norm, and if medical technology can make you change sex, then that’s progress.

However, to understand what is really going on, we need to look beyond the ideology. In a way, we need to move from Hegel’s Reason to Schopenhauer’s Will (for the latter, the rational is only a “representation” of the will). In the beginning is not the logos (reason). In the beginning is the will to sabotage God-created human nature. In the beginning is hatred of humankind. Whose will? Whose hatred? In her book Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches from The 11th Hour, Jennifer Bilek writes: “exceedingly rich, white men with enormous cultural influence are funding the transgender lobby and various transgender organizations.” The first three names she cites are Jennifer (formerly James) Pritzker, George Soros and Martine (formerly Martin) Rothblatt. These are “exceedingly rich, white men” if you want, but of the same ethnic community as those who saturate our cultural environment with the most degrading pornography, like Rabbi Solomon Friedman.

What they aim to do is make Gentiles sick. But they are masters of cultural dialectical engineering, and they know that they also need to control the vaccine against their virus. They feed satanism and control anti-satanism, in the same way they finance radical Islamism and control anti-Islamism. They drive the Wokes insane, and they manipulate the Awakes. They pull both strings. They create satanism, but they are not Satan-worshippers; Satan is only their boogeyman. They control the anti-Satan crusaders, but they are not God-worshippers. They are the sons of Yahweh the Devil.

Don’t let yourself be distracted.

Notes

[1] Don’t get me wrong: I do believe in daimones, good ones and bad ones, as the Greeks did.

[2] According to the Egyptian legend recounted by Plutarch, Seth, the donkey-headed god, wandered into Palestine where he gave birth to two sons, Hierosolymos and Youdaios, i.e. Jerusalem and Judah. The rumor reported by Tacitus and other historians that the Temple of Jerusalem housed a golden donkey’s head is certainly related.

[3] Thomas Römer, The Invention of God, Harvard UP, 2016 , pp. 181-183.

[4] Menahem Stern, Greek and Latin Authors on Jews and Judaism (vol. 1), Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities, 1974, p. 10.

[5] Lawrence H. Keeley, War Before Civilization: The Myth of the Peaceful Savage, Oxford UP, 1996.

[6] Ramsay MacMullen, Paganism in the Roman Empire, Yale UP, 1981, p. 28

[7] S. Vernon McCastland, “The Asklepios Cult in Palestine,” Journal of Biblical Literature, vol. 58, n° 3 (sept. 1939), pp. 221-227, on http://www.jstor.org/stable/3259486

[8] Elaine Pagels, The Gnostic Gospels, Weidenfeld & Nicolson, 1979, pp. 17-18.

[9] Attilio Mastrocinque, From Jewish Magic to Gnosticism, Mohr Siebeck, 2005, pp. 7-10.

[10] Elaine Pagels, The Gnostic Gospels, Weidenfeld & Nicolson, 1979, pp. 17-18.

[11] Elaine Pagels, The Origin of Satan, Vintage Books, 1996, pp. 120-124.

[12] Ramsay MacMullen, Christianity and Paganism in the Fourth to Eighth Centuries, Yale UP, 1997, p. 11.

[13] Richard Jenkins, Black Magic and Bogeymen: Fear, Rumour and Popular Belief in the North of Ireland 1972-74, Cork UP, 2014. Read online his article “Spooks and spooks” from Witchcraft Continued, ed. Willem De Blecourt and Owen Davies, Manchester UP, 2004.