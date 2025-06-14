First folks, Iran had not retaliated until this morning according to Prof Marandi. The whole thing has been psychological warfare.

The very first “retaliation” has been reported by Aljazeera… but still just symbolic retaliation. This time It is the Jews who give out a number of injured Jews/people by the “retaliation” with no verified footage at all! (Well, it’s kind of Jewish consolation gift to console the Mullahs of Iran I suspect!)

As I said the Iranian Mullahs and Muslim still do not want to offend the “people of the book.” Still would not dare to fight Jews the ways Jews fight them. Still want to be accepted by the Jewish minion West, just like Russia-Putin! They are still dreaming after a century of being deceived, humiliated, double crossed, and defeated!

Turkey will be next! Remember the failed coup d’ état and Muhammed Fethullah Gülen 2016?

I digress for I don’t want to repeat myself again here. It bores my readers!